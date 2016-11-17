Peep Show's Mitchell & Webb For New Comedy Series

Brandon Flowers Hopes Fans "Aren't Let Down" By Tour Line-Up
The Killers frontman wants fans to know that "a lot of heart" is still going into their live shows, despite the absence of Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer.
Find out more about the six-part sitcom, written by Simon Blackwell.
Peep Show's David Mitchell and Robert Webb are set to reunite for a six-episode comedy series.
The actors - who are best known for their roles of Marc Corrigan and Jez Usbourne in the cult drama - are reprising their famous double act for a new Channel 4 drama called Back.
As NME reports, the story surrounds a dysfunctional relationship between Stephen (Mitchell), who has recently inherited a family pub after the death of his father, and Andrew (Webb, a foster child who was raised by his parents.
According to the Guardian, Phil Clarke, head of comedy at Channel 4, said: “To have Mitchell and Webb and Simon Blackwell working together is a very exciting prospect.
“It’s a unique configuration of some seriously big comedy minds. Simon has written a very funny and clever script with a strong emotional heart that takes Robert Webb and David Mitchell in a new and genuinely intriguing direction.”
While there's no fixed air date for the show, the drama is believed to be broadcast next year.
