Patrick Stewart Is Taking On His Darkest Role Yet As The Poo Emoji...

Sir Patrick Stewart is known for immortalising a host of characters with his stunning portrayals of everyone from Star Trek's Jean-Luc Picard to Shakespeare's Macbeth, to X Men's Professor X.

But now, the legendary thespian is set to tackle arguably his darkest (and smelliest) role yet, by becoming the voice of poop in the forthcoming film, The Emoji Movie.

OK, so this might not actually be that shocking, since the actor can turn his hand to absolutely everything, but we must admit, we would have at least had him down as a winkey smiley face.

See what Sir Patrick Stewart's character will look like here:

He ain’t no ! So excited to announce the distinguished @SirPatStew as Poop in the #EmojiMovie – in theaters August 4th! #SonyAnimationDay pic.twitter.com/JTeEhP08qI — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

Other names teed up for big roles include James Corden, who is set to be a hand emoji, and Bridesmaid's Maya Rudolph, who will be a smiley emoji.

It isn't the first time Stewart has lent his lungs to an animation, previously starring in the likes of Chicken Little, Gnomeo & Juliet, and making cameos in episodes of The Simpsons, Futurama and Family Guy.

Something tells us this next role is not to be sniffed at and might just be his best yet.