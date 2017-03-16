Patrick Stewart Admits To Using Marijuana

Noel Fielding And Sandi Toksvig To Host Great British Bake Off
The Mighty Boosh star and the QI host will take over the Mel and Sue roles when the series moves to Channel 4.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The 76-year-old actor has admitted that he uses an ointment, spray and edible marijuana medicine to combat the pain of arthritis.
The star of Star Trek: The Next Generation, and the X-Men franchise including the current blockbuster Logan explained:
"Two years ago, in Los Angeles, I was examined by a doctor and given a note which gave me legal permission to purchase, from a registered outlet, cannabis-based products, which I was advised might help the ortho-arthritis in both my hands.
"This, it would seem, is a genetically-based condition. My mother had badly distorted and painful hands.
"I purchased an ointment, spray and edibles. The ointment, while providing some relief from the discomfort, was too greasy to use during daytime and so I only use it at night.
"It helps with sleep as the pain was reduced. The spray, however, is much more usable and I spray my fingers and particularly my thumb joints several times a day."
The actor made the confession in support of a research initiative by Oxford University, which is seeking to uncover the benefits of cannabis-based medicines.
Sir Patrick said: "The spray very quickly evaporates and leaves my hands quite dry, though with a slight burning or tingling sensation, which is not unpleasant.
"I believe that the ointment and spray have significantly reduced the stiffness and pain in my hands. I can make fists, which was not the case before I began this treatment."
Sir Patrick hopes the research will serve to remove the prejudice that surrounds marijuana use.
He said, according to the Daily Mail: "I believe this programme of research might result in benefits for people like myself as well as millions of others."
The Mighty Boosh star and the QI host will take over the Mel and Sue roles when the series moves to Channel 4.
The singer-songwriter broke the news by posting a video on Instagram.
The Terrance Malick-directed film sees the La La Land star and Swedish singer-songwriter play ex lovers.
The merchandise, which features James Baldwin, also reads: “I wear black on the outside, 'cause black is how I feel on the inside".
The Verve legend told Radio X's Gordon Smart his autobiography would act as a "deterrent".
The ancient homework excuse came sadly true for one voter in the recent elections in the Netherlands…
Radio X looks at some of the great milestones in music.
Feeling bookish? Then we have a selection of songs that pay homage to books, novels, anthologies and novellas.
An old saying goes: "Writing about music is like dancing about architecture." Here are 50 reasons why that statement is wrong.
Let's celebrate St David's Day with some of the best bands to come out of the country.
Comments
Powered by Facebook