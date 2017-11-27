WATCH: The New Paddy Considine Film Looks Brutal...

See the trailer for Journeyman, which tells the story of a boxing champion who suffers heart-breaking brain damage.

Paddy Considine and Jody Whittaker are set to star in a new film.

The Peaky Blinders star and the soon-to-be first ever female Doctor Who play a champion boxer and is wife, who are forced to rebuild their lives after Paddy's character suffers extreme brain damage.

Watch the trailer for JOURNEYMAN above.

According to Studio Canal UK, "Journeyman tells the story of middleweight boxing champion Matty Burton (Paddy Considine). After winning a punishing title defense on points, Matty collapses at home. The journey towards regaining his speech, movement and memory will be the toughest fight he’ll ever face, and the prize could not be greater, for his relationship with his wife Emma (Jodie Whittaker) and baby daughter Mia are on the line… Journeyman is a powerful and beautiful story about loss and, ultimately, triumph. It's about our identity, and how in life we sometimes have to dig deep into our soul to discover who we really are."

JOURNEYMAN is in cinemas on 16 February 2018.