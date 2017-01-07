These Were The Most Streamed Shows Of 2016...

The most streamed show of 2016 has been revealed, and surprisingly it's not Stranger Things...

As NME reports, Symphony Advanced Media has collated the shows which premiered on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon last year, and compared the viewing figures from each of their opening 35 days.

Despite Stranger Things being all anyone talked last year, the data company revealed that Orange Is The New Black topped the list with a whopping 23 million streams.

The popular 80s sci-fir horror did manage to come in second place, though, garnering 21.7 million streams in just 35 days.

It wasn't all about fictional dramas and sitcoms, however, with the Amanda Knox documentary scoring 4.96 million views in just 35 days of its release.

British satirist Charlie Brooker also got a mention for his third season of Black Mirror, which had approximately 3.7 streams in the first month of its release.

See the Top 25 and their viewing figures here: