Noel Fielding Responds To Claims He Won't Eat Cake On Bake Off

Remember When A Bolivian Baby Was Legally Named Iron Maiden?
Celebrate Bruce Dickinson's birthday by reminding yourself of this barmy tale.
The comedian has clarified reports he won't be sampling the treats on Channel 4's new-look version of the baking show.
Noel Fielding has spoken out about reports surrounding his role on The Great British Bake Off.
The comedian was confirmed to co-present the new-look baking competition alongside Sandi Toksvig this autumn, but according to reports, a recent Sunday Times interview suggested that he wouldn't be eating cake to avoid getting "tubby".
As The Independent reports, The Sunday Times, quoted the Mighty Boosh star as saying: "I get more work when I'm thinner," adding "So I can't put on weight. No one likes a tubby gut is what I'm saying."
This instantly didn't go down well with die-hard Bake Off fans, but Fielding soon took to Twitter to set the record straight, writing: "What I actually said (as a joke) in the Sunday Times was "nobody likes a tubby goth" I was taking the piss out of myself. I love cake x"
What I actually said (as a joke) in the Sunday Times was "nobody likes a tubby goth" I was taking the piss out of myself. I love cake x— noel fielding (@noelfielding11) August 6, 2017
Then driving the point home, the comedian replied to a gif of a goth scoffing his face, writing: "Me on bake of ! X".
Me on bake off ! X https://t.co/OhB4DZibqH— noel fielding (@noelfielding11) August 7, 2017
Meanwhile, the first teaser trailer for GBBO was unveiled last week, which also had fans sharing their opinions online.
Watch it below:
Channel 4 unveils Great British Bake Off teaser trailer
The first ad for the new look baking competition has been revealed.
00:56
See some of their responses here:
I hope I'm wrong but I feel like the new #gbbo will have the same fate as Iain's baked alaska. pic.twitter.com/E271sYlD2y— Lisa Goldie (@LisaGoldie) August 3, 2017
If you were thinking about watching the new #GBBO keep in mind the trailer features an anthropomorphic vomiting pastry for some reason pic.twitter.com/dkFC3vVLt0— Sarah (@SarahJ_Berry) August 3, 2017
what even was that trailer #GBBO pic.twitter.com/esEurYhtqV— bobby (@ridleyftsugg) August 3, 2017
Our reaction to the new #GBBO trailer. pic.twitter.com/VyzlTbFU0y— Smart Telecom (@SmartTelecomUK) August 3, 2017
