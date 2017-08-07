Noel Fielding Responds To Claims He Won't Eat Cake On Bake Off

7th August 2017, 11:35

The comedian has clarified reports he won't be sampling the treats on Channel 4's new-look version of the baking show.

Noel Fielding has spoken out about reports surrounding his role on The Great British Bake Off.

The comedian was confirmed to co-present the new-look baking competition alongside Sandi Toksvig this autumn, but according to reports, a recent Sunday Times interview suggested that he wouldn't be eating cake to avoid getting "tubby". 

As The Independent reports, The Sunday Times, quoted the Mighty Boosh star as saying: "I get more work when I'm thinner," adding "So I can't put on weight. No one likes a tubby gut is what I'm saying." 

This instantly didn't go down well with die-hard Bake Off fans, but Fielding soon took to Twitter to set the record straight, writing: "What I actually said (as a joke) in the Sunday Times was "nobody likes a tubby goth" I was taking the piss out of myself. I love cake x"

Then driving the point home, the comedian replied to a gif of a goth scoffing his face, writing: "Me on bake of ! X".

Meanwhile, the first teaser trailer for GBBO was unveiled last week, which also had fans sharing their opinions online. 

See some of their responses here:

