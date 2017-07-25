This Is When To Expect The Next Bond Film...

25th July 2017, 11:40

A release date for the next in the 007 franchise was announced on Twitter.

The next James Bond movie will hit screens in November 2019.

In a tweet posted to the franchise’s official account on Monday (24 July), the as-yet-untitled movie was given a release date just over two years away.

The upcoming instalment in the popular spy movie franchise will be the 27th title to feature 007, and - despite having been given a release date - not much else is known about the next Bond movie.

Even the casting of James Bond himself is up for debate, after tough filming on previous Spectre in 2015 caused Daniel Craig to say he'd rather “slash his wrists” than return to the role.

He also said he doesn't “give a f**k” about who should take over the role, which stars such as Pierce Brosnan and Sean Connery have played in the past.

Since Craig's comments, a number of actors have been rumoured to take over the role of the Secret Service agent including Tom Hiddleston, Aidan Turner, Tom Hardy, Damian Lewis and Idris Elba.

Meanwhile, the James Bond recently paid tribute to Chris Cornell on what would have been his 53rd Birthday.

At the time of his passing, Daniel Craig - who made his debut as the spy in Casino Royale - paid tribute to the Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman.

Hear Cornell's amazing vocals on You Know My Name, below:

Bond - Casino Royale Opening with Chris Cornell

Hear the late singer's amazing vocals on You Know My Name.

