New Peter Kay Car Share Episode Set To Air Next Month

A new, unscripted special will drop on the May Day Bank Holiday.

A new, improvised special edition of Peter Kay's Car Share is set to air next month.

The 44-year-old comedian broke hearts in 2015 when he announced that he wouldn't be making anymore series of the hit comedy, but fans are in for a treat because he's confirmed that an improvised episode will hit television screens on May 7 at 10pm.

An official statement on his website reads: "A brand new Car Share: Unscripted special will be on BBC1 at 10pm on Bank Holiday Monday, 7th May.

"The episode is completely improvised.

"Then a full second series repeat of Car Share on Monday nights will conclude with a brand new series finale to be screened on the second Bank Holiday, 28th May."

Peter confirmed last year the Car Share - which also stars Sian Gibson - would make a brief comeback after series two ended on a frustrating cliffhanger.

He said at the time: "Well it's been a very hard secret to keep ... We were getting constant abuse about it, people were very angry that the series ended in that way, but there is a season finale explaining what happened after the big argument."

However, fans were left wondering whether plans for the special had been axed after Peter was forced to cancel his mammoth stage tour, which was scheduled to run through to 2019, due to "family circumstances."

Taking to his social networking sites, he wrote in a statement at the time: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. The decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand that my family must always come first. I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I'm very sorry."

He last hit the road in 2010 when he toured The Tour That Doesn't Tour Tour... Now On Tour - which broke the Guinness World Record for the biggest selling comedy tour of all time - and recently admitted he couldn't wait to get back on stage.