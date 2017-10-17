WATCH: Never Mind The Buzzcocks Share Sean Hughes Tribute Video

17 October 2017, 10:24

A Tribute To The Great Sean Hughes | Our Favourite Moments On Never Mind The Buzzcocks

11:05

The comedy pop quiz show has made a compilation of the Irish comedian, following the sad news of his passing.

Nevermind The Buzzcocks have shared a moving tribute to "The Great Sean Hughes" on YouTube.

The irreverent BBC Two quiz show often featured the late stand-up comedian, who it was revealed sadly passed away from a cardiac arrest on Monday (16 October).

Watch it above.

The 11-minute long video sees Hughes on the show, cracking jokes alongside the likes of Mel B, Noddy Holder, Bez and Boy George.

The video description reads: "So many memories made on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, these are just a few. A tribute to the great Sean Hughes - If there's any other moments you love to see - list below and we'll do our best to load them up!"

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to roll in for the Irish comic.

Phil Jupitus who was also a team captain on the pop quiz shared a throwback picture of the pair along with a heartfelt tribute, in which he said: "Today was deeply shocking."

Noel Fielding wrote: "Thanks for all the laughs Sean x rest in peace brother x x x".

Al Murray also commented on the "terribly sad news".

Jason Manford added his condolences, calling him a "brillant comic and a lovely bloke."

Jarlath Regan‏ wrote: "Seàn Hughes has died and I'm fucking heartbroken. So funny on stage, so infuriating to know and so sad he's gone. #RIPSeanHughes".

David Schneider‏ tweeted: "So sad about Sean Hughes. Such an engagingly funny man."

And Richard Herring wrote: "Sean Hughes. What a punch in the soul that is."

Hughes' last tweet seems to confirm that he'd been hospitalised for his condition, simply writing on 8 October: "In hospital".

Watch a clip of the comedian live in 2014:

Photo credit: YouTube/Never Mind The Buzzcocks

Trending On Radio X

Idlewild Roddy Woomble 2005 XFM Getty

Idlewild Announce The Remote Part Anniversary Shows

Bear's Mission with Anthony Joshua ITV

WATCH: Anthony Joshua's Biggest Fear On Bear's Mission Is Classic
Slipknot Halloween Masks

These Slipknot Halloween Masks Are Terrifying

Dave Grohl at Cal Jam 17

PHOTOS: Why Dave Grohl Gave An Injured Fan His Shoe...

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Courtney Love and Harvey Weinstein PA

WATCH: Courtney Love Warns Women About Harvey Weinstein In Video

James Corden Apologises For Weinstein Jokes

Labyrinth Christmas Jumper

These Labyrinth Christmas Jumpers Are AWESOME

Hollywood elite to discuss kicking out disgraced producer Weinstein
Gordon Ramsey on Cocaine trailer ITV still

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay Learns To Make Cocaine In New ITV Show