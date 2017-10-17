WATCH: Never Mind The Buzzcocks Share Sean Hughes Tribute Video

Now Playing
Run Snow Patrol Download 'Run' on iTunes
17 October 2017, 10:24
A Tribute To The Great Sean Hughes | Our Favourite Moments On Never Mind The Buzzcocks
11:05
The comedy pop quiz show has made a compilation of the Irish comedian, following the sad news of his passing.
Nevermind The Buzzcocks have shared a moving tribute to "The Great Sean Hughes" on YouTube.
The irreverent BBC Two quiz show often featured the late stand-up comedian, who it was revealed sadly passed away from a cardiac arrest on Monday (16 October).
Watch it above.
The 11-minute long video sees Hughes on the show, cracking jokes alongside the likes of Mel B, Noddy Holder, Bez and Boy George.
The video description reads: "So many memories made on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, these are just a few. A tribute to the great Sean Hughes - If there's any other moments you love to see - list below and we'll do our best to load them up!"
Meanwhile, tributes have continued to roll in for the Irish comic.
Phil Jupitus who was also a team captain on the pop quiz shared a throwback picture of the pair along with a heartfelt tribute, in which he said: "Today was deeply shocking."
October 16, 2017
Noel Fielding wrote: "Thanks for all the laughs Sean x rest in peace brother x x x".
Thanks for all the laughs Sean x rest in peace brother x x x pic.twitter.com/1fR2Vkj637— noel fielding (@noelfielding11) October 16, 2017
Al Murray also commented on the "terribly sad news".
Terribly sad news about Sean Hughes.— Al Murray (@almurray) October 16, 2017
Jason Manford added his condolences, calling him a "brillant comic and a lovely bloke."
Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP.— JasonManford (@JasonManford) October 16, 2017
Jarlath Regan wrote: "Seàn Hughes has died and I'm fucking heartbroken. So funny on stage, so infuriating to know and so sad he's gone. #RIPSeanHughes".
Seàn Hughes has died and I'm fucking heartbroken. So funny on stage, so infuriating to know and so sad he's gone. #RIPSeanHughes— Jarlath Regan (@Jarlath) October 16, 2017
David Schneider tweeted: "So sad about Sean Hughes. Such an engagingly funny man."
So sad about Sean Hughes. Such an engagingly funny man.— David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 16, 2017
And Richard Herring wrote: "Sean Hughes. What a punch in the soul that is."
Sean Hughes. What a punch in the soul that is.— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) October 16, 2017
Hughes' last tweet seems to confirm that he'd been hospitalised for his condition, simply writing on 8 October: "In hospital".
In hospital— Sean Hughes (@mr_seanhughes) October 8, 2017
Watch a clip of the comedian live in 2014:
Photo credit: YouTube/Never Mind The Buzzcocks