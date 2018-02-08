Netflix Reveals Which Show People Binged First

Netflix logo. Picture: Netflix

The streaming channel has conducted a survey which reveals which of their programmes people first burnt their way through in one go.

As Jarvis Cocker once famously said: “Do you remember the first time?”

No, we’re not talking about losing your virginity - we’re talking about the first time you binged on a Netflix box set.

The channel claims that more than 90% of Netflix members who have been a member for at least one year have completed a first binge.

And it’s the everyday story of a meth-manufacturing teacher that has been the priority for most people.

Breaking Bad is the most popular show that people binged first, with Orange Is the New Black, Narcos, House of Cards and Prison Break not far behind.

The channel says that “binge” is defined as “completing at least one season of a show within 7 days of starting”.

People also got hooked on shows that leave them hanging, like The Walking Dead, Stranger Things and American Horror Story.

