Morgan Spurlock’s New Movie Dropped From Film Festival

Super Size Me 2 screening is cancelled after director admits he’s “part of the problem” of sexual misconduct.

Morgan Spurlock's Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! has been dropped from the Sundance Film Festival.

The 47-year-old filmmaker's former company Warrior Poets have pulled the documentary movie from the schedule at the upcoming event after the screenwriter admitted he is "part of the problem" of sexual misconduct.

I am Part of the Problem



Read: https://t.co/MfRAtm3fcv — Morgan Spurlock (@MorganSpurlock) December 14, 2017

The company said in a statement: "Due to Morgan Spurlock stepping down from Warrior Poets, we, the partners, have decided that this is not the appropriate time for Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

"Therefore, we will be removing the documentary from the festival’s slate."

The Sundance Institute added in a statement: "We fully support these decisions by the film’s teams. We were saddened to read Morgan Spurlock’s recent admissions.

"We empathise deeply with the many people affected - especially the women who were impacted."

Last week, Morgan admitted the current climate in Hollywood has left him wondering about his own past, because he is not an "innocent bystander".

He explained: "As I sit around watching hero after hero, man after man, fall at the realisation of their past indiscretions, I don't sit by and wonder 'Who will be next?' I wonder, 'When will they come for me?'

"You see, I've come to understand after months of these revelations, that I am not some innocent bystander, I am also a part of the problem."

The CNN presenter admitted he had paid to settle a "verbal" sexual harassment allegation from his former assistant.

He admitted: "I would call my female assistant 'hot pants' or 'sex pants' when I was yelling to her from the other side of the office.

"Something I thought was funny at the time, but then realised I had completely demeaned and belittled her to a place of non-existence.

"So, when she decided to quit, she came to me and said if I didn't pay her a settlement, she would tell everyone. Being who I was, it was the last thing I wanted, so of course, I paid.

"I paid for peace of mind. I paid for her silence and cooperation. Most of all, I paid so I could remain who I was."

The Sundance Film Festival 2018 will take place from January 18 to 28 in Park City, Utah.