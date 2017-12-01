Mark Hamill: “Star Wars Fans Can Be Brutal”

The man behind Luke Skywalker has revealed how he was wary of reprising the role of the Jedi.

Mark Hamill was reluctant to return to Star Wars as he reckons fans are "brutal".

The 66-year-old actor starred as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the original sci-fi trilogy and is set to reprise his role in the upcoming eighth movie in the franchise Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but admitted he was hesitant to come back as he didn't want to ruin "people's memories of it".

Speaking to December's edition of American Way Magazine, Hamill said: "On one hand, I liked the idea because, when I look back, I never had so much fun making movies. Ever.

"But part of me was very terrified. There was a beginning, a middle and an end. Why go back and take the chance of ruining - or at least tarnishing - people's memories of it?

"Fans can be just brutal. Some of the things they said about the prequels were just so over the top. I can see it's not your favourite movie, but it ruined your childhood? Come one. Let's put it in perspective."

He shouldn’t have been worried - take a look at the moment Hamill surprised a group of people on the Star Wars ride at Disneyland last month.

George Lucas - who created the iconic franchise - personally told Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, who played Han Solo and Princess Leia in the original trilogy, that he was retiring and handing over Lucasfilm to Kathleen Kennedy.

During their conversation, Lucas revealed that a new trilogy was being planned and if the original stars didn't want to participate, their characters would have been written out. However, Hamill was "flipping out" at the suggestion.

He said: "George sat us down very matter-of-factly and told us he was retiring and turning Lucasfilm over to [co-chair] Kathleen Kennedy.

"He didn't say Disney was buying it because, you know, insider trading. I would have gone out and bought stock that day. Inside, I'm going, 'What?!' I am flipping out. Externally, I'm keeping a poker face. But Carrie just leaned over and went, 'I'm in!'"

Hamill then only agreed to join the new trilogy after Ford signed on to the new project.

The Star Wars legend is set to have a bigger role in the upcoming The Last Jedi this December.