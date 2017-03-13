WATCH: This Robot Wars Contestant's Reaction To Losing To Kids Is Priceless

Footage of a contestant on Robot Wars has gone viral, after it sees a grown man storm off set.

The robot-enthusiast was so frustrated to losing out to group of children on the BBC2 show this Sunday (12 March), he didn't even stick around to shake their hands.

Watch the moment here, courtesy of Twitter user Martin Belam:

This grown man's reaction to losing to children on #RobotWars is priceless pic.twitter.com/NqOPkl7r2l — Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) March 12, 2017

However, as fans of the competitive series - which sees home-made robots battle - have noted, the disgruntled contestant's walk-out was just as much a demonstration of dissatisfaction with his Behemoth team mates for adding a new feature to their machine.

The Telegraph reports, Team Behemoth's leader, Ant, said after the battle: "putting a grabber of that type onto the robot for a critical match was a very poor decision."

Photo: Twitter/Martin Belam