WATCH: Ant From Robot Wars Explains Why He Walked Off

14th March 2017, 11:42

See his explanation and the tweets from people sticking up for him.

Ant From Robot Wars explains walk out

Yesterday, we showed you the moment a grown man walked off Robot Wars after losing to a team of kids this Sunday (12 March).

But, we have the reason for his level of disappointment straight from the horse's mouth. 

Watch his explanation here with a video uploaded by R U INTERESTED:

Interviewed for the BBC show after his display, Ant said: "Putting a grabber of that type onto that robot for a critical match was a very poor decision there.

"The main reason I walked out there was because I was so annoyed with the rest of the team for making that decision not to go with a guaranteed win."

He concluded: "Sometimes it's best for you to go with what you know works."

And it seems the tide has somewhat turned for Ant online, with Twitter recognising how disappointed he must have been and how much work it would have taken to get to that point.

They probably have a point. 

Photo: BBC/Robot Wars


