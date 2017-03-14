WATCH: Ant From Robot Wars Explains Why He Walked Off

WATCH: Is This The Best Suedehead Cover Ever?
Celebrate the 29th anniversary of Morrissey's Viva Hate album with this awesome cover version from Mexrrissey.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See his explanation and the tweets from people sticking up for him.
Yesterday, we showed you the moment a grown man walked off Robot Wars after losing to a team of kids this Sunday (12 March).
But, we have the reason for his level of disappointment straight from the horse's mouth.
Watch his explanation here with a video uploaded by R U INTERESTED:
Interviewed for the BBC show after his display, Ant said: "Putting a grabber of that type onto that robot for a critical match was a very poor decision there.
"The main reason I walked out there was because I was so annoyed with the rest of the team for making that decision not to go with a guaranteed win."
He concluded: "Sometimes it's best for you to go with what you know works."
And it seems the tide has somewhat turned for Ant online, with Twitter recognising how disappointed he must have been and how much work it would have taken to get to that point.
Cut Ant some slack. A great competitor for many years, tension and stress overpowered him. It was just disappointment.#RobotWars #behemoth— Noel Sharkey (@NoelSharkey) March 13, 2017
If I was Ant, I'd be pissed off as well! #RobotWars— Adam J. Ashford (@AdamJohnAshford) March 13, 2017
#RobotWars I think we can cut the Ant bashing now. He wasn't angry that Cherub won, it was the mistake of using the wrong weapon. Let it go— Pauric Small (@Sonictitanic23) March 13, 2017
They probably have a point.
Photo: BBC/Robot Wars
Celebrate the 29th anniversary of Morrissey's Viva Hate album with this awesome cover version from Mexrrissey.
If you've changed your mind about attending the festival, you need to remember this date.
The Castle On The hill singer has revealed he gives most of his wealth away.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist features in a new movie from Shaun Of The Dead's Edgar Wright.
The rocker's father helped him perform The Libertines' anthem on his 38th Birthday.
The Castle On The Hill singer has confirmed an extra date at The O2, London this June.
Radio X looks at some of the great milestones in music.
Feeling bookish? Then we have a selection of songs that pay homage to books, novels, anthologies and novellas.
An old saying goes: "Writing about music is like dancing about architecture." Here are 50 reasons why that statement is wrong.
Let's celebrate St David's Day with some of the best bands to come out of the country.
Comments
Powered by Facebook