LISTEN: Iggy Pop Unveils Gold Track

Iggy Pop has unveiled the audio for his latest track

Gold - a collaboration with Danger Mouse - has been written for the forthcoming film of the same name, which stars Matthew McConaughey.

Listen to it here:

The track, which was co-written with the film’s director, Stephen Gaghan, and composer Daniel Pemberton, was nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Golden Globes, but was pipped to the post by City Of Stars from La La Land.

Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse previously collaborated on a song for the producers Dark Night of the Soul album.