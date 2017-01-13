LISTEN: Iggy Pop Unveils Gold Track

13th January 2017, 13:01

The Danger Mouse collaboration was written for the forthcoming Matthew McConaughey film of the same name.

Iggy Pop Gold first listen screen shot YouTube

Iggy Pop has unveiled the audio for his latest track

Gold - a collaboration with Danger Mouse - has been written for the forthcoming film of the same name, which stars Matthew McConaughey.

Listen to it here: 

The track, which was co-written with the film’s director, Stephen Gaghan, and composer Daniel Pemberton, was nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Golden Globes, but was pipped to the post by City Of Stars from  La La Land.

Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse previously collaborated on a song for the producers Dark Night of the Soul album.

