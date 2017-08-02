Line Of Duty Commissioned For Another Two Series

WATCH: Shaun Ryder Gives Timeline For New Happy Mondays Album
The hit police drama starring Martin Compston and Vicky McClure, is set to return to our screens.
Line of Duty has been commissioned for a fifth and sixth series.
The show's creator, Jed Mercurio, was recently given the go-ahead to pen another instalment of the police drama following the conclusion of series four.
According to the RadioTimes.com, speaking at an event launching a raft of new BBC drama commissions, BBC director-general Tony Hall said: "I am very excited to say there's not one but two more series of Line of Duty. So hooray for AC-12!"
However, viewers will have to wait a while before they'll be able to watch the fifth series as Jed has revealed they're not planning to start shooting until the end of 2018.
"The plan is we won't shoot Line of Duty series five until next year and that means it won't be on air until 2019," he explained. "We haven't even decided if the next antagonist will be male or female, we are that far off from puzzling it out."
Although shooting is quite a way off, Martin Compston - who plays AC-12 detective Steve Arnott in the show - has teased that the "Series 5 storyline is IMMENSE".
Also its a long way out hate to be that guy, but after dinner with Line of Duty master puppeteer Jed Mercurio, Series 5 storyline is IMMENSE— martin compston (@martin_compston) July 31, 2017
Compston came into chat to Radio X's Gordon Smart and talked about how his life has changed since his Line Of Duty fame.
Find out about some of his weirdest encounters here:
See him explain his bizarre link to The Stone Roses here:
Photo credit: BBC/Line Of Duty
