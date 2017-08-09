Liam Gallagher Has A "Better F**king Name" For A$AP Rocky

Liam Gallagher thought A$AP Rocky was called WhatsApp Ricky.

The former Oasis frontman has admitted his children are fans of grime music, but made an amusing error when he mistakingly gave the “L$D” rapper a hilarious name.

“My kids f***ing love grime music. Stormzy, Skepta – he seems pretty mad," the rapper told GQ. "I like him. They also like that bloke, WhatsApp Ricky. You know, the American geezer, stylish, funny, gold teeth.”

After being corrected on the rapper’s name, the Wall of Glass singer added: “Oh yeah, that’s the fella. WhatsApp Ricky. That’s a better f***ing name anyway.”

Despite discussing the musical tastes of his brood, the former Oasis frontman has never met his eldest daughter, and recently said he would be open to getting in touch with her.

However, Liam had harsher words for Molly’s mother Lisa and admitted the two of them just "don't get on".

Meanwhile, this week Gallagher has teased new music and today dropped an a cappella snippet of For What It's Worth.

Watch it here:

Play Liam Gallagher - For What It's Worth teaser video See the Oasis man sing the track a capella. 00:52

It's the latest track to be shared by the former Oasis frontman ahead of the release of his debut solo album, As You Were, on 6 October.

The song contains the lyrics 'In my defence all my intentions were good," which the rocker previously teased on Monday (7 August).

"In my defence all my intentions were good" LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 7, 2017

Meanwhile, Radio X aired our exclusive Chris Moyles Meets Liam Gallagher interview on Monday.

During their chat in one of Gallagher's local boozers, the outspoken rocker spoke about everything from Twitter, to an Oasis reunion and the fact he thinks his brother Noel will dig his solo album.

Find out why here:

Play Liam Gallagher: “Noel Will Dig My Solo Album” 02:39

Not one to mince his words, Gallagher also admitted he loves to go on Twitter to set a few things straight and reply to "cocky little c**ts".

Play Liam Gallagher on Twitter 03:13

Watch it again IN FULL below: