Lethal Weapon 5 Could Be On Its Way...

According to reports, a follow-up to 1998's Lethal Weapon 4 may be on the cards.

Mel Gibson, Danny Glover and Richard Donner are all said to be considering the possibility of making a fifth film in the popular Lethal Weapon franchise, which would be a follow up to 1998 movie Lethal Weapon 4.

According to Deadline, Donner would direct the new motion picture and Channing Gibson - who wrote the fourth movie's script - is being lined-up to reprise his role for the new project.

Watch the trailer for Lethal Weapon 4 above.

If a fifth movie gets off the ground it will be made by Warner Bros., who were in charge of the first four, which are said to have made more than $955 million worldwide.

The first motion picture in the franchise was released in 1987 and saw two policemen, suicidal Martin Riggs (Gibson) and veteran Roger Murtaugh (Glover) team up to take on a group of drug smugglers.

Lethal Weapon also starred the likes of Gary Busey, Darlene Love, Ebonie Smith and Mitchell Ryan.

Following its success, a sequel was spawned two years later in 1989 and featured Joe Pesci as Leo Getz, and Patsy Kensit also appeared,

while Love reprised her role as Trish Murtaugh. Lethal Weapon 3 aired in 1992 with Pesci and Love returning to the franchise, which also featured Rene Russo as Lorna Cole.

Six years later, Chris Rock and Jet Li appeared in Lethal Weapon 4 alongside Gibson, Glover, Pesci, Russo and Love.

This year, the cast of Lethal Weapon reunited for the first time since 1998 to celebrate 30 years since the release of the first film.

See Gibson, Glover and Russo on Good Morning America:

Photo credit: Warner Brothers/Getty Images