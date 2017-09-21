Karl Pilkington Is Returning With A New Series

21 September 2017, 13:48

Karl Pilkington Signs Copies Of New DVD 'The Moani

The star of An Idiot Abroad is set for new comedy series, Sick of It, which will air on Sky 1.

Karl Pilkington is returning to TV with his first ever scripted comedy show.

Sick of It will see him play the lead role of a middle-aged man who's been ditched by his girlfriend and forced to live with his elderly Aunt.

Pilkington, known for The Ricky Gervais Show and An Idiot Abroad, will star as both himself and the voice inside his head as he deals with his new circumstances. 

As the Radio Times reports, Pilkington said of the new series: “For most people the inner self is there to help make decisions, but mine mainly confuses me and pushes me in the wrong direction. 

"I’d say that doing this series was inner self’s idea. I’ve only just realised that I’m playing myself twice but only being paid once. Like I say, my inner self doesn’t really look out for me.” 

Watch Karl Pilkington's best bits here:

Karl Pilkington is absolutely hilarious!

There's a hippo in a house and a particularly loud gunshot. Just some of the hilarious moments from An Idiot Abroad.

05:48

