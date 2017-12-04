Watch The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Teaser Trailer

Get a new look at the next in the dinosaur franchise.

The first teaser trailer for the second in the Jurassic World franchise has been unveiled.

Watch it above.

The 15-second video clip sees Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) running away from danger and towards his co-star Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing).

Though the trailer to the 2018 is very brief, it will may please some fans to see that Bryce's character has ditched her ridiculously unsuitable white stilettos for a pair of flat boots.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in UK cinemas on 8 June 2018.

Credit: YouTube/Universal Pictures/Jurassic World