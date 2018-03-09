Jeremy Clarkson For Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Reboot

9 March 2018, 10:00

Jeremy Clarkson 2015

The former Top Gear presenter has confirmed he'll host a revamped version of the quiz show.

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed he will present a Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? reboot.  

The Grand Tour co-host will front a revamped version of the returning quiz show - which previously aired from 1998 to 2014 - and cannot wait to bring the "iconic" programme back to the small screen. 
 
He said: "I’m a big fan of quiz shows and I’m looking forward to hosting this iconic TV show and hopefully making a few millionaires."
 
Clarkson will replace previous host Chris Tarrant in the hot seat for a week of shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the programme. 
 
The seven hour-long episodes will air later this spring and offer members of the public the chance to win £1,000,000 if they can answer 15 questions correctly.
 
Siobhan Greene, Head of Entertainment, ITV added: "It felt like a no brainer to celebrate a show that was a trail blazer of its time and broke the mould. 

"In doing this one off special week, I hope Millionaire will be introduced to a whole new generation. And with TV legend Jeremy Clarkson asking the questions, frankly anything could happen. I can’t wait." 

ITV have also promised there will be a number of "twists and turns" on the rebooted show. 

The original saw members of the public offered three lifelines, Ask the Audience, 50:50, and Phone a Friend, to help them in their quest to big the huge jackpot. 

It is not known why Chris is not returning to host the programme. 

In February 2017, the 71-year-old TV presenter insisted the show wouldn't be remade because TV bosses are too skint. 

He said: "The biggest problem is it was about making someone a millionaire. It's got to be that sort of money. 

"You can't call it Who Wants To Win £50. It wouldn't work. You couldn't even change it to £100,000, it wouldn't be the same. So it's a very expensive show to make. 

"What's interesting is that now there is no programme that gives away more than about £5,000."

