Jeremy Clarkson For Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Reboot
9 March 2018, 10:00
The former Top Gear presenter has confirmed he'll host a revamped version of the quiz show.
Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed he will present a Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? reboot.
Siobhan Greene, Head of Entertainment, ITV added: "It felt like a no brainer to celebrate a show that was a trail blazer of its time and broke the mould.
"In doing this one off special week, I hope Millionaire will be introduced to a whole new generation. And with TV legend Jeremy Clarkson asking the questions, frankly anything could happen. I can’t wait."
ITV have also promised there will be a number of "twists and turns" on the rebooted show.
The original saw members of the public offered three lifelines, Ask the Audience, 50:50, and Phone a Friend, to help them in their quest to big the huge jackpot.
It is not known why Chris is not returning to host the programme.
In February 2017, the 71-year-old TV presenter insisted the show wouldn't be remade because TV bosses are too skint.
He said: "The biggest problem is it was about making someone a millionaire. It's got to be that sort of money.
"You can't call it Who Wants To Win £50. It wouldn't work. You couldn't even change it to £100,000, it wouldn't be the same. So it's a very expensive show to make.
"What's interesting is that now there is no programme that gives away more than about £5,000."
Photo credit: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP/Getty Images