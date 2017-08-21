Jack Whitehall Drops Travels With My Father Trailer

QUIZ: Do You Remember The Lyrics From Be Here Now By Oasis?
The band’s third album is now two decades old, so let’s test your knowledge of the LP’s lyrics…
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Jack Whitehall - Travels With My Father Trailer
Video: Netflix
00:33
The comedian’s hilarious travel documentary is coming to Netflix next month… get a first look here.
Jack Whitehall is one of our favourite comedians here at Radio X and we’re really looking forward to his brand new Netflix show.
Titled Travels with My Father follows Jack, a 28-year-old comedian, embarking on the trip of a lifetime with his father, Michael.
The two set off on a journey across South East Asia to partake in a series of adventures, mishaps and escapades with two very different perspectives.
Take a look at the first trailer above.
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father launches on Netflix on 22 September 2017.
Recently, Jack appeared on the Chris Moyles Show and revealed he had the same birthday as TV host Jeremy Kyle.
Speaking to Chris and the team, the Bad Teacher star revealed he texts Jezza every year to try and arrange a joint birthday, but usually only gets a reply just after the fact.
Jack Whitehall and Jeremy Kyle are birthday twins!
Watch the comedian FINALLY get a response from the TV host.
02:25
The band’s third album is now two decades old, so let’s test your knowledge of the LP’s lyrics…
Watch Brandon Flowers hype the big fight live from a boxing ring in the Las Vegas desert.
As the most anticipated fight of the year approaches, one particular Youtuber has put an epic tune together!
The singer tweets that he would like to appear on the same bill as his brother next month, to re-open Manchester Arena.
The 80s legend performed his classic Never Gonna Give You Up with Dave Grohl at Japan's Summer Sonic festival.
Re-live the Libertines frontman's hilarious pre-fame interview from the day the 1997 Oasis album was first released.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Celebrate 30 years of New Order's Substance with our compilation of the most successful "Best Ofs" ever released.
Let's celebrate the greatest music city in the world with some of its finest music.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
Comments
Powered by Facebook