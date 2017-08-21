Jack Whitehall Drops Travels With My Father Trailer

Jack Whitehall is one of our favourite comedians here at Radio X and we’re really looking forward to his brand new Netflix show.

Titled Travels with My Father follows Jack, a 28-year-old comedian, embarking on the trip of a lifetime with his father, Michael.

The two set off on a journey across South East Asia to partake in a series of adventures, mishaps and escapades with two very different perspectives.

Take a look at the first trailer above.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father launches on Netflix on 22 September 2017.

Recently, Jack appeared on the Chris Moyles Show and revealed he had the same birthday as TV host Jeremy Kyle.

Speaking to Chris and the team, the Bad Teacher star revealed he texts Jezza every year to try and arrange a joint birthday, but usually only gets a reply just after the fact.

However, Chris encouraged Jack to give it one more try this year. Watch our video to find out what happens next