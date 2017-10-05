Trainspotting Sequel To Kill Off Main Character

According to reports, Irvine Welsh's upcoming Dead Men's Trousers novel will see one of the main characters get the chop.

Irvine Welsh's Trainspotting introduced us to some of the most iconic characters in British literature.

But, according to The Scotsman, either Renton, Sick Boy, Begbie and Spud will get killed off in the novel's upcoming sequel, which will see Welsh reprise the characters for third time, following his Trainspotting and Porno novels.

Dead Men's Trousers - which is set for release on 20 March 2018 - will see Renton as a successful manager of International DJs.

Watch Ewan McGregor discuss how shooting T2 Trainspotting was like a trip a down memory lane:

The blurb for the book released by Penguin reads: “Mark Renton is finally a success. An international jet-setter, he now makes significant money managing DJs, but the constant travel, airport lounges, soulless hotel rooms and broken relationships have left him dissatisfied with his life. “He’s then rocked by a chance encounter with Frank Begbie, from whom he’d been hiding for years after a terrible betrayal and the resulting debt. But the psychotic Begbie appears to have reinvented himself as a celebrated artist and – much to Mark’s astonishment – doesn’t seem interested in revenge. “Sick Boy and Spud, who have agendas of their own, are intrigued to learn that their old friends are back in town, but when they enter the bleak world of organ-harvesting, things start to go so badly wrong.

“Lurching from crisis to crisis, the four men circle each other, driven by their personal histories and addictions, confused, angry – so desperate that even Hibs winning the Scottish Cup doesn’t really help. One of these four will not survive to the end of this book. Which one of them is wearing Dead Men’s Trousers? “Fast and furious, scabrously funny and weirdly moving, this is a spectacular return of the crew from Trainspotting.”