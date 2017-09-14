Idris Elba Gave His Verdict On Playing Bond And We Don't Agree

Arctic Monkeys Have The Highest Selling Mercury Prize-Winning Album
Find out where the likes of previous winners PJ Harvey, Alt-J and Pulp came on the list.
The Luther star might be one of the public's favourites to take on the role of 007, but he's convinced "no one wants it".
Idris Elba reckons "no one" wants to see him play James Bond.
Despite being one of the names always thrown into the mix when the franchise is mentioned, the Star Trek Beyond actor isn't overly convinced.
Asked by Buzzfeed if he's seriously not up for the role of 007, he replied: "I think not".
The Luther star added: “But you really need to ask the producers. Like I can just," (mimes picking up a telephone) “'Hey, I’m gonna play Bond next! No, it’s Idris. Hello?’ No one wants it.”
Luckily Idris Elba doesn't need to worry about being asked about the role for a while, as it's been confirmed that Daniel Craig will star in the next instalment, which is set for release on 8 November 2019.
Despite the actor previously saying he'd rather "slash (his) wrists" than star in the franchise again, he managed to reach a deal with Eon Productions and MGM.
Watch the moment Daniel Craig finally announced he'd be playing the role:
Daniel Craig confirms return to James Bond
Credit: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
02:36
Meanwhile, Idris Elba is set to guest present the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2017 tonight (14 September) at Hammersmith Eventim Apollo.
Last year's winner Skepta - whose critically-acclaimed album Konnichiwa beat the late David Bowie's last LP Blackstar to the win the accolade - is set to perform at the bash.
He will join grime pal Stormzy - who is up for the prize for Gang Signs & Prayer, and the likes of Alt-j , Blossoms, Dinosaur, Glass Animals, J Hus and Kate Tempest who are also shortlisted and due to take to the stage.
Watch Blossoms react to their Mercury Prize nod:
Blossoms react To Mercury Prize shortlist
See guitarist Josh Dewhurst thank the judges for the honour.
00:37
Photo credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
