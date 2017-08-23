This Is Apparently How Much GOT Stars Make Per Episode...

Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington are reported to make approximately $500,000 (£390,000) per episode.

According to Variety, who have revealed an estimate of the highest paid TV series stars, the Brits are among the highest paid actors on the HBO fantasy series, with their salary being matched only by Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Clarke plays Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen, with Harrington starring as Jon Snow, and they are among a small number of actors who have been with the show since the beginning.

The highest paid stars overall were Robert De Niro, who is estimated to take home $775,000 for his Untitled David O, Russell project, and Mark Hamon who stars in NCIS.

Elsewhere on the list are the likes of Kevin Spacey, who's thought to be paid around $500 for each episode of House Of Cards, and Elizabeth Moss who is expected to take home $200 show for The Handmaid's Tale.

