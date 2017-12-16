Has Mark Hamill Stolen Anything From The Star Wars Set?

Dominic Byrne talks to the Luke Skywalker actor about his appearance in The Last Jedi… and more.

As Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas, Radio X’s Dominic Byrne sat down with the man, the legend that is Mark Hamill.

He made his name forty years ago with an appearance in the first Star Wars film, A New Hope, and now he’s reprised the role in the latest instalment.

He tells Dom about being a fan of Liverpool FC, but upsetting Wolves supporters and how he was worried about the responsibility of playing Skywalker again.

“If I don’t do a good job, I’d be the most hated man in nerd-dom,” he says.

But, asks Dom, has Mark ever stolen anything from the set of a Star Wars movie?

Not stolen, I’ve said “May I…?” I kept the boots from the first one… the Stormtrooper helmet that I rescued the Princess in. I always want one little memento, but I don’t know if I was consistent.

“And by the way, to potential burglars - they’re stored in a safety deposit vault, so don’t come to my house!”