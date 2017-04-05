Has Daniel Craig Been "Just About Persuaded" To Do One More Bond?

Daniel Craig is reportedly poised to sign on for another James Bond film.

According to PageSix, multiple sources have revealed that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has “just about persuaded Daniel Craig to do one more Bond movie.”

“Daniel was very pleased with how Othello’ went and the great reviews, a Hollywood source told the outlet. "Now Daniel’s talks with Barbara are going in the right direction. They have a script — screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade [who’ve penned several Bond movies] are writing and they’ll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit.”

If the news is true it would mark a considerable 180 for the star, who back in 2015 said he'd rather "slash" his wrists than play 007 again.

When asked about the role in an interview with Time Out, he replied: “Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. … I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

Then again, he also said: "If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money."

Fairplay.