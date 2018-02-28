WATCH: Viewers React As Shaun Ryder Gets Coffee Enema

The Happy Mondays frontman underwent the procedure on new ITV show 100 Years Younger in 21 Days.

Shaun Ryder left audiences shocked and in stitches when he underwent a coffee enema on national TV last night (27 February).

The Happy Mondays singer is among a host of celebrities starring in ITV health show 100 Years Younger in 21 Days, which sees stars from across entertainment attempt to improve their lifestyle in Sardinia.

In last night's episode, the Step On singer took on the enema challenge and screamed throughout- much to the delight and shock of many fans.

Shaun Ryder having a coffee enema on ITV. This is just what you want! — suzanne moore (@suzanne_moore) February 27, 2018

I had not anticipated spending my evening watching Shaun Ryder have coffee poured up his bum. Not on terrestrial TV, anyway. — Ruddock (@sugarraybuzzard) February 27, 2018

#100YearsYoungerin21Days well when I woke up today I never thought I'd be watching Shaun Ryder having an emema — Lynne Latte (@LynneMcHugh) February 27, 2018

Coffee enema? Will they still do that little leaf pattern in the froth on top? #100yearsyoungerin21days — Marjorie Minge DBE (@MadameMinge) February 27, 2018

However, one joker found the humour in the fact Ryder, 55, was the first star to quit the exercise session, being put to shame by 91-year-old Eastenders legend June Brown.

Shaun Ryder is refusing to do exercise due to being in pain.



‘Where does it hurt?’ Asks the trainer.



‘ITS DARE’ — Randall Bell (@randallbell) February 27, 2018

Watch Shaun Ryder describe the story of DARE:

Lead photo credit: ITV/100 Years Younger in 21 Days