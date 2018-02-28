WATCH: Viewers React As Shaun Ryder Gets Coffee Enema

28 February 2018, 11:00

The Happy Mondays frontman underwent the procedure on new ITV show 100 Years Younger in 21 Days.

Shaun Ryder left audiences shocked and in stitches when he underwent a coffee enema on national TV last night (27 February).

The Happy Mondays singer is among a host of celebrities starring in ITV health show 100 Years Younger in 21 Days, which sees stars from across entertainment attempt to improve their lifestyle in Sardinia.

Watch the moment above courtesy of ITV.

In last night's episode, the Step On singer took on the enema challenge and screamed throughout- much to the delight and shock of many fans.

However, one joker found the humour in the fact Ryder, 55, was the first star to quit the exercise session, being put to shame by 91-year-old Eastenders legend June Brown.  

Watch Shaun Ryder describe the story of DARE:

Lead photo credit: ITV/100 Years Younger in 21 Days

