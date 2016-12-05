WATCH: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Shares New Teaser

Guardians of the Galaxy have dropped another teaser trailer for their upcoming sequel.

The video gives fans a snapshot of a gruesome-looking nemesis and features a very cute Baby Groot to the backdrop of Sweet's Fox On The Run.

Watch it here:

Back in October, the first trailer was unveiled, along with the official tour poster:

They're back. Check out the brand new poster for @Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2! #GotGVol2 pic.twitter.com/hHiersgZXk — GuardiansOfTheGalaxy (@Guardians) October 19, 2016

The movie, which stars the likes of Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon) and Vin Diesel (Baby Groot), is set for release in UK cinemas on 28 April 2017.

