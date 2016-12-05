WATCH: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Shares New Teaser

Brandon Flowers Hopes Fans "Aren't Let Down" By Tour Line-Up
The Killers frontman wants fans to know that "a lot of heart" is still going into their live shows, despite the absence of Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The latest teaser from the Marvel franchise sees Baby Groot take centre stage.
Guardians of the Galaxy have dropped another teaser trailer for their upcoming sequel.
The video gives fans a snapshot of a gruesome-looking nemesis and features a very cute Baby Groot to the backdrop of Sweet's Fox On The Run.
Watch it here:
Back in October, the first trailer was unveiled, along with the official tour poster:
They're back. Check out the brand new poster for @Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2! #GotGVol2 pic.twitter.com/hHiersgZXk— GuardiansOfTheGalaxy (@Guardians) October 19, 2016
The movie, which stars the likes of Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon) and Vin Diesel (Baby Groot), is set for release in UK cinemas on 28 April 2017.
YouTube/Marvel Entertainment
The Killers frontman wants fans to know that "a lot of heart" is still going into their live shows, despite the absence of Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer.
The Never Gonna Give You Up singer has hinted he'd welcome the chance of working in the studio with the Learn To Fly rockers.
The band have confirmed they'll play a special show in L.A. next month, as they share a new version of their One More Light video.
Listen to the first cut to come from his new album, Low In High School, which is set for release on 17 November.
The sequel to spy flick Kingsman has hit UK cinemas - but is there a danger its main star could swap sides?
Toilets in Geneva have been blocked by €100,000 (£88,000) in high-denomination euro banknotes - prompting prosecutors to seek the money's origin.
When rock music hits the dancefloor, it can be a beautiful thing. We look at the greatest examples of the indie remix.
Feeling bookish? Celebrate Book Lovers Day with a selection of songs that pay homage to books, novels, anthologies and novellas.
To mark World Philosophy Day, let's get DEEP. Is your existentialism all relative, or are you in love with a notion?
Motivating yourself to lift weights in the gym is pretty difficult. Use these tracks to help you make the gains.
Comments
Powered by Facebook