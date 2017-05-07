The Guardian Of The Galaxy 2 Cast Tried To Guess These Album Covers

7th May 2017, 09:43

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Kurt Russell and more all tried this LP challenge… but how did they get on.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Album Cover Quiz

Brand new blockbuster Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 has kept up the tradition of the first movie and has an absolutely brilliant soundtrack.

But how into music are the cast of the film? We set them a task - we’ll give them an album cover with the artist name and title removed. All they have to do is name the album.

Play

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 Stars Play Guess The Album Cover...

...and they weren't very good.

01:30

The likes of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Kurt Russell, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and even director James Gunn all have a go.

Some of the albums are a bit obscure. Some of the albums are incredibly famous. But can they rise to the challenge?

Take a look and find out.

