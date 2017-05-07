The Guardian Of The Galaxy 2 Cast Tried To Guess These Album Covers

Brand new blockbuster Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 has kept up the tradition of the first movie and has an absolutely brilliant soundtrack.

But how into music are the cast of the film? We set them a task - we’ll give them an album cover with the artist name and title removed. All they have to do is name the album.

Play Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 Stars Play Guess The Album Cover... ...and they weren't very good. 01:30

The likes of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Kurt Russell, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and even director James Gunn all have a go.

Some of the albums are a bit obscure. Some of the albums are incredibly famous. But can they rise to the challenge?

Take a look and find out.