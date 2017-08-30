Great British Bake Off Premiered Last Night And Most Of You Loved It

After much fussing and fretting about the Great British Bake Off's move to Channel 4 and the change in its line up, we all watched it anyway.

And if Twitter is anything to go by, most of us quite enjoyed it too... despite a few naysayers.

When you're getting ready to watch the new season of #GBBO but then you remember Mary Berry, Mel, and Sue are gone pic.twitter.com/cYOkMeIPSQ — Jordyn Volk (@jordynvolk) August 30, 2017

MY #GBBO REVIEW.

It did feel a bit like hanging out with your ex. It's fun, everything's cool. But we both know it's not the same anymore. — Daniel J. Layton (@DanielJLayton) August 29, 2017

There were plenty of hilarious comparisons between new presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig with the beloved Mel and Sue:

Christ, Mel and Sue have let themselves go a bit. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/fFG1dxUHv9 — Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) August 29, 2017

The contrast between Sandy and Noel in appearance and yet their weird synergy of personality is so good #gbbo — dr organa phd (@drh0rrible) August 29, 2017

Mel and Sue when they read all the tweets about how everyone misses them #GBBO pic.twitter.com/kDQ3LuQk5k — eliza (@elizarachel_) August 29, 2017

And people had A LOT to say about Noel Fielding in general...

Noel is like when you're smashed but you're pretending not to be so you stand there making awkward convo with everyone #GBBO — Cluuur (@Clairey_Galvin) August 29, 2017

Noel Fielding on #GBBO is like seeing your mate who's always off their head at their day job at the bank trying to act professional. — Jonathan Guy (@JonnySomething) August 29, 2017

Noel on #GBBO is like watching a mate who lied about everything on their CV trying to act like they know what they're doing, but I love it. — caitríona (@utterlyshook) August 29, 2017

i'm sorry the old sue can't come to the phone right now. why? oh cause she's dead #GBBO pic.twitter.com/lpJhtPeoTO — eve (@embettology) August 29, 2017

I want Noel to get gradually weirder on #GBBO until he's haunting the final in a cape asking if they're putting nightmares in their cakes — Ben Clarkson (@BenGClarkson) August 30, 2017

I just keep waiting for Noel Fielding to do an impression of a Battenberg or something #GBBO — Issy Panayis (@IssyPanayis) August 29, 2017

One Twitter user wasn't a fan of new judge Prue Leith's mention of calories.

This new judge on bake off talking bout calories like Mary Berry would never #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Z0X94hj9uA — KayleighJM (@PrivateIrish93) August 29, 2017

And of course, people weren't too excited about the ad breaks.

*ad break*

A collective groan is heard across Britain. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/GOsWeOiDld — Bake Off Reactions (@GBBOReactions) August 29, 2017

I love Noel, I like Sandy



I don't like adverts #GBBO — my name is george. (@george_mckillop) August 29, 2017

But by the end, most people got on board and even a few celebs chimed in.

Well I'm loving #GBBO phew! And relax — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) August 29, 2017

Yes, this is an actual a tweet from none other than indie rockers Circa Waves, who are clearly big fans of the show!

Flo for the win! Noel smashing it! #GBBO rock n roll — C I R C A W A V E S (@CircaWaves) August 29, 2017

Well @sanditoksvig & @noelfielding11 have set up a little campsite in my heart and they don't look like they're moving out #GBBO — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) August 29, 2017

Luckily comedian and impressionist Luke Kempner clearly wasn't bothered about the ads.

Think it's a nice touch of @Channel4 to put breaks in so you can check twitter #Gbbo — Luke Kempner (@LukeKempner) August 29, 2017

And he wasn't the only one:

Great thing about channel 4 having ad breaks- I can run to the shop and buy some mini rolls #gbbo — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) August 29, 2017

Phew, we can all calm down now. Until next week's show anyway...

