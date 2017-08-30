Great British Bake Off Premiered Last Night And Most Of You Loved It

30th August 2017, 09:00

See the best reactions to Channel 4's new look version of the baking competition.

Great British Bake Off Judges

After much fussing and fretting about the Great British Bake Off's move to Channel 4 and the change in its line up, we all watched it anyway.

And if Twitter is anything to go by, most of us quite enjoyed it too... despite a few naysayers.

There were plenty of hilarious comparisons between new presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig with the beloved Mel and Sue:

 

And people had A LOT to say about Noel Fielding in general... 

One Twitter user wasn't a fan of new judge Prue Leith's mention of calories.

And of course, people weren't too excited about the ad breaks.

But by the end, most people got on board and even a few celebs chimed in.

Yes, this is an actual a tweet from none other than indie rockers Circa Waves, who are clearly big fans of the show!

Luckily comedian and impressionist Luke Kempner clearly wasn't bothered about the ads.

And he wasn't the only one:

Phew, we can all calm down now. Until next week's show anyway...

Photo: Channel 4 Press

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS