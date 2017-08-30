Great British Bake Off Premiered Last Night And Most Of You Loved It

WATCH: Why Scottish Crowds Distract Stereophonics On Stage...
See the best reactions to Channel 4's new look version of the baking competition.
After much fussing and fretting about the Great British Bake Off's move to Channel 4 and the change in its line up, we all watched it anyway.
And if Twitter is anything to go by, most of us quite enjoyed it too... despite a few naysayers.
When you're getting ready to watch the new season of #GBBO but then you remember Mary Berry, Mel, and Sue are gone pic.twitter.com/cYOkMeIPSQ— Jordyn Volk (@jordynvolk) August 30, 2017
MY #GBBO REVIEW.— Daniel J. Layton (@DanielJLayton) August 29, 2017
It did feel a bit like hanging out with your ex. It's fun, everything's cool. But we both know it's not the same anymore.
There were plenty of hilarious comparisons between new presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig with the beloved Mel and Sue:
Tinder vs Real life #GBBO pic.twitter.com/BMCn5D12ZH— Bake Off Reactions (@GBBOReactions) August 29, 2017
Christ, Mel and Sue have let themselves go a bit. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/fFG1dxUHv9— Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) August 29, 2017
The contrast between Sandy and Noel in appearance and yet their weird synergy of personality is so good #gbbo— dr organa phd (@drh0rrible) August 29, 2017
Mel and Sue when they read all the tweets about how everyone misses them #GBBO pic.twitter.com/kDQ3LuQk5k— eliza (@elizarachel_) August 29, 2017
And people had A LOT to say about Noel Fielding in general...
Noel is like when you're smashed but you're pretending not to be so you stand there making awkward convo with everyone #GBBO— Cluuur (@Clairey_Galvin) August 29, 2017
Noel Fielding on #GBBO is like seeing your mate who's always off their head at their day job at the bank trying to act professional.— Jonathan Guy (@JonnySomething) August 29, 2017
Noel on #GBBO is like watching a mate who lied about everything on their CV trying to act like they know what they're doing, but I love it.— caitríona (@utterlyshook) August 29, 2017
i'm sorry the old sue can't come to the phone right now. why? oh cause she's dead #GBBO pic.twitter.com/lpJhtPeoTO— eve (@embettology) August 29, 2017
I want Noel to get gradually weirder on #GBBO until he's haunting the final in a cape asking if they're putting nightmares in their cakes— Ben Clarkson (@BenGClarkson) August 30, 2017
I just keep waiting for Noel Fielding to do an impression of a Battenberg or something #GBBO— Issy Panayis (@IssyPanayis) August 29, 2017
One Twitter user wasn't a fan of new judge Prue Leith's mention of calories.
This new judge on bake off talking bout calories like Mary Berry would never #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Z0X94hj9uA— KayleighJM (@PrivateIrish93) August 29, 2017
And of course, people weren't too excited about the ad breaks.
*ad break*— Bake Off Reactions (@GBBOReactions) August 29, 2017
A collective groan is heard across Britain. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/GOsWeOiDld
I love Noel, I like Sandy— my name is george. (@george_mckillop) August 29, 2017
I don't like adverts #GBBO
But by the end, most people got on board and even a few celebs chimed in.
Well I'm loving #GBBO phew! And relax— Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) August 29, 2017
Yes, this is an actual a tweet from none other than indie rockers Circa Waves, who are clearly big fans of the show!
Flo for the win! Noel smashing it! #GBBO rock n roll— C I R C A W A V E S (@CircaWaves) August 29, 2017
Well @sanditoksvig & @noelfielding11 have set up a little campsite in my heart and they don't look like they're moving out #GBBO— Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) August 29, 2017
Luckily comedian and impressionist Luke Kempner clearly wasn't bothered about the ads.
Think it's a nice touch of @Channel4 to put breaks in so you can check twitter #Gbbo— Luke Kempner (@LukeKempner) August 29, 2017
And he wasn't the only one:
Great thing about channel 4 having ad breaks- I can run to the shop and buy some mini rolls #gbbo— Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) August 29, 2017
Phew, we can all calm down now. Until next week's show anyway...
Photo: Channel 4 Press
