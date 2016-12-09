Goodfellas Is Returning To Cinemas In Glorious 4k

9th December 2016, 13:20

Martin Scorsese's classic will be shown in UK cinemas from 20 January 2017.

Goodfellas film press image

Those too young to watch Goodfellas in the cinema when it was released in 1990 will now have the chance to see it on the big screen.

Thanks to a partnership between Warner Bros. and the BFI, Martin Scorsese's classic Mafia film will be shown in UK cinemas next year, complete with a new, super-clear 4K update.

Watch the new-look trailer, courtesy of the BFI's YouTube page:

The iconic movie - which stars the likes of Robert DeNiro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci - will be available to watch from 20 January 2017.

