Sorry Game Of Thrones Fans, There's Some Bad News...

Bosses of the hit series have confirmed we'll have to wait a bit longer to see the final season, and it will be shorter than every other series before it.

Game Of Thrones bosses have confirmed the final season will not air until 2019, and when it does come it will be short and sweet.

Fans of the hit show - starring Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Gwendoline Christie - will have to wait a whole year to find out the fate of their favourite characters when the final six episodes will be screened.

HBO said in a statement: "'Game Of Thrones' will return for its six episode, eighth and final season in 2019."

Send a raven.#GameofThrones returns to @HBO for its eighth and final season in 2019: https://t.co/FpWV0O0L9i — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) January 4, 2018

The statement continues: "David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will be the directors for the new season. Writers for the new season are David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill.

"The executive producers of the series are David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger and Bernadette Caulfield. Co-executive producers are Bryan Cogman, Guymon Casady, Vince Gerardis and George R.R. Martin."

Emilia Clarke, who plays Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen, recently revealed that she and the rest of the cast have been banned from posting any sneak peeks from the set on social media.

She admitted: "We have a very strict social media ban this year because people need to stop spoiling it for everyone. It's really frustrating."

And even the stars of the show don't know how the final series will play out as producers have taken drastic measures to stop the ending being leaked.

Emilia said: "They've written a number of different endings. So none of the cast know what the actual ending is. If there's ever a leak of

any kind, don't believe it because it's probably not true."

The first six seasons of Game of Thrones had 10 episodes, but in 2017 the seventh season had only seven, and now fans have been left waiting for a final season of just six instalments.

Season 7 also saw Ed Sheeran make a cameo, in which he sang.

