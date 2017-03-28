The Fresh Prince Cast Had A Mini-Reunion & We Miss Uncle Phil

Anaïs Gallagher's Best Present Wasn't Very Rock 'N' Roll...
Noel Gallagher's daughter also revealed where she sees herself in 10 years.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Alfonso Ribeiro - who played Carlton in the hit series - posted a photo of the cast 20 years on.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast reunited this week, and it's got people feeling all kinds of things.
A picture shared on Instagram by Alfonso Ribeiro - who played Carlton in the hit series - sees Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Will Smith and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) all posing together, with the caption: " Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."
The snap had the approval of plenty of fans, who were already feeling nostalgic for the hit series.
Ahhhhhh! "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" cast reunion makes me feel 10 years old again https://t.co/wOiQOM11pf pic.twitter.com/EtuB6JKRSG— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 28, 2017
Finally, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion We All Needed— Mihailo Brodley (@qmtrhv1) March 28, 2017
But with Ribeiro paying tribute to James Avery - who played Uncle Phil and sadly passed away in 2013 - we couldn't help but miss the paternal figure.
Others just had to bring the original Aunt viv - who was played by Janet Hubert-Whitten - into it though...
Fresh Prince cast really act like dark skin aunt Viv never existed smh— Lip Gallagher (@tonestradamus) March 28, 2017
You can't please everyone all the time, eh?
Will Smith and are said to have had a secret bitter feud, and in in 2015 the actress hit out at the actor and his wife Jada Pinkett for boycotting the Oscars in 2016.
Watch here rant here:
Meanwhile, fans were quick to notice that Will Smith was looking a lot like his TV uncle when he did a bungee jump in Zimbabwe recently.
His life was flipped-turned upside down though...
When did Will Smith become Uncle Phil??? pic.twitter.com/XzZrKaxBOj— Calev (@_calev) March 12, 2017
See his bungee jump here:
Will Smith Bungee Jumps Holding GoPro at Victoria Falls
Actor Will Smith filmed himself jumping off the Victoria Falls Bridge over Zimbabwe’s Zambezi River in March, holding a GoPro camera as he took the plunge. Credit: Tony Barnett via Storyful
03:09
Credit: Tony Barnett via Storyful
Noel Gallagher's daughter also revealed where she sees herself in 10 years.
The nuisance neighbour received complaints after playing the singer-songwriter's track on full blast.
According to reports, the follow-up to 2013's ...Like Clockwork is ready.
If you paid a deposit for the Somerset festival, you should have these dates down in your diary.
The WALLS four-piece will play the London festival on 6 July this year.
Dara Ó Briain, Katherine Ryan, Simon Amstell and Radio X’s very own John Robins are heading to Suffolk this July.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
When music gets self-referential... Radio X's favourite lyrics about other people's lyrics.
Radio X looks at (but does not condone in any way) pugilism (that's scrapping) in rock.
Comments
Powered by Facebook