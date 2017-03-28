The Fresh Prince Cast Had A Mini-Reunion & We Miss Uncle Phil

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast reunited this week, and it's got people feeling all kinds of things.

A picture shared on Instagram by Alfonso Ribeiro - who played Carlton in the hit series - sees Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Will Smith and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) all posing together, with the caption: " Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) onMar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

The snap had the approval of plenty of fans, who were already feeling nostalgic for the hit series.

Ahhhhhh! "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" cast reunion makes me feel 10 years old again https://t.co/wOiQOM11pf pic.twitter.com/EtuB6JKRSG — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 28, 2017

Finally, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion We All Needed — Mihailo Brodley (@qmtrhv1) March 28, 2017

But with Ribeiro paying tribute to James Avery - who played Uncle Phil and sadly passed away in 2013 - we couldn't help but miss the paternal figure.

Others just had to bring the original Aunt viv - who was played by Janet Hubert-Whitten - into it though...

Fresh Prince cast really act like dark skin aunt Viv never existed smh — Lip Gallagher (@tonestradamus) March 28, 2017

You can't please everyone all the time, eh?

Will Smith and are said to have had a secret bitter feud, and in in 2015 the actress hit out at the actor and his wife Jada Pinkett for boycotting the Oscars in 2016.

Watch here rant here:

Meanwhile, fans were quick to notice that Will Smith was looking a lot like his TV uncle when he did a bungee jump in Zimbabwe recently.

His life was flipped-turned upside down though...

When did Will Smith become Uncle Phil??? pic.twitter.com/XzZrKaxBOj — Calev (@_calev) March 12, 2017

See his bungee jump here:

Play Will Smith Bungee Jumps Holding GoPro at Victoria Falls Actor Will Smith filmed himself jumping off the Victoria Falls Bridge over Zimbabwe’s Zambezi River in March, holding a GoPro camera as he took the plunge. Credit: Tony Barnett via Storyful 03:09

Credit: Tony Barnett via Storyful