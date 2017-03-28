The Fresh Prince Cast Had A Mini-Reunion & We Miss Uncle Phil

28th March 2017, 14:11

Alfonso Ribeiro - who played Carlton in the hit series - posted a photo of the cast 20 years on.

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air logo screengrab

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast reunited this week, and it's got people feeling all kinds of things.

A picture shared on Instagram by Alfonso Ribeiro - who played Carlton in the hit series - sees Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Will Smith and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) all posing together, with the caption: " Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

The snap had the approval of plenty of fans, who were already feeling nostalgic for the hit series.

But with Ribeiro paying tribute to James Avery - who played Uncle Phil and sadly passed away in 2013 - we couldn't help but miss the paternal figure.

Others just had to bring the original Aunt viv - who was played by Janet Hubert-Whitten - into it though...

You can't please everyone all the time, eh?

Will Smith and are said to have had a secret bitter feud, and in in 2015 the actress hit out at the actor and his wife Jada Pinkett for boycotting the Oscars in 2016.

Watch here rant here:

Meanwhile, fans were quick to notice that Will Smith was looking a lot like his TV uncle when he did a bungee jump in Zimbabwe recently.

His life was flipped-turned upside down though...

See his bungee jump here:

Play

Will Smith Bungee Jumps Holding GoPro at Victoria Falls

Actor Will Smith filmed himself jumping off the Victoria Falls Bridge over Zimbabwe’s Zambezi River in March, holding a GoPro camera as he took the plunge. Credit: Tony Barnett via Storyful

03:09

Credit: Tony Barnett via Storyful

