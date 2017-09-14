WATCH: Fans Are Remembering Frank Vincent In This Awesome Way...

Veteran actor Frank Vincent has died aged 78.

The Hollywood star, who appeared in several Martin Scorsese films and played Phil Leotardo in The Sopranos, suffered a heart attack last week and died on Wednesday (13 September) during open-heart surgery at a New Jersey hospital.

The actor - who is most famed for his roles in Casino, Goodfellas and The Sopranos had relatively small roles, but made a huge impact, and fans are choosing to remember him by one of his most famous lines.

WARNING THIS CLIP CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE:

Play Frank Vincent in iconic Goodfellas scene Credit: Goodfellas 00:56

Credit: Goodfellas

One time he let me get my shinebox in 94.Great guy pic.twitter.com/PunWpNZFbP — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 13, 2017

He's gone to get his shinebox. #RIPFrankVincent — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 13, 2017

Frank Vincent with the best line in 1 of Goodfellas most epic scenes: "Now go home & get your fu**ing Shinebox"#RIPfrankvincent#Sopranos pic.twitter.com/eNAbroYR6a — AlexCam (@1alexcam) September 13, 2017

#RIPFrankVincent . His roles in Goodfellas, Casino, & The Sopranos were ICONIC! "Now go home and get your fuckin shine box" pic.twitter.com/zAOIzv2W4F — Frank Manzo (@FManzo3) September 13, 2017

RIP to a mafia movie legend.

"Now go home and get your shinebox!"#RIPFrankVincent pic.twitter.com/kk25o3SrSW — AC Cristales (@ac_cristales) September 13, 2017

Go get your shine box, Frank. #RIPFrankVincent — Krumholtz (@mrDaveKrumholtz) September 13, 2017

And while 'now go home and get your shinebox," remains one of the most famous lines in mafia film history, it's impossible not to spare a moment for the scene where the character of Phil Leotardo finally gets "whacked" in The Sopranos.

Play Phil Leotardo whacking scene in The Sopranos Credit: The Sopranos/YouTube/njean666 01:08

Credit: HBO/The Sopranos

Photo Credit: PA PHOTOS/ABACA