WATCH: Fans Are Remembering Frank Vincent In This Awesome Way...

14th September 2017, 12:55

The Sopranos And Goodfellas actor has passed away, aged 78, from complications following heart surgery.

Frank Vincent Goodfellas screening 2002

Veteran actor Frank Vincent has died aged 78.

The Hollywood star, who appeared in several Martin Scorsese films and  played Phil Leotardo in The Sopranos, suffered a heart attack last week and died on Wednesday (13 September) during open-heart surgery at a  New Jersey hospital.

The actor - who is most famed for his roles in Casino, Goodfellas and The Sopranos had relatively small roles, but made a huge impact, and fans are choosing to remember him by one of his most famous lines.

Find out what it is below:

WARNING THIS CLIP CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE: 

Play

Frank Vincent in iconic Goodfellas scene

Credit: Goodfellas

00:56

Credit: Goodfellas

And see the tributes on Twitter: 

And while 'now go home and get your shinebox," remains one of the most famous lines in mafia film history, it's impossible not to spare a moment for the scene where the character of Phil Leotardo finally gets "whacked" in The Sopranos.

See it here:

Play

Phil Leotardo whacking scene in The Sopranos

Credit: The Sopranos/YouTube/njean666

01:08

Credit: HBO/The Sopranos

Photo Credit: PA PHOTOS/ABACA

