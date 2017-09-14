WATCH: Fans Are Remembering Frank Vincent In This Awesome Way...

Arctic Monkeys Have The Highest Selling Mercury Prize-Winning Album
The Sopranos And Goodfellas actor has passed away, aged 78, from complications following heart surgery.
Veteran actor Frank Vincent has died aged 78.
The Hollywood star, who appeared in several Martin Scorsese films and played Phil Leotardo in The Sopranos, suffered a heart attack last week and died on Wednesday (13 September) during open-heart surgery at a New Jersey hospital.
The actor - who is most famed for his roles in Casino, Goodfellas and The Sopranos had relatively small roles, but made a huge impact, and fans are choosing to remember him by one of his most famous lines.
Find out what it is below:
WARNING THIS CLIP CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE:
Frank Vincent in iconic Goodfellas scene
Credit: Goodfellas
00:56
Credit: Goodfellas
And see the tributes on Twitter:
#FrankVincent— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 13, 2017
One time he let me get my shinebox in 94.Great guy pic.twitter.com/PunWpNZFbP
He's gone to get his shinebox. #RIPFrankVincent— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 13, 2017
I hope when Frank Vincent goes to heaven he'll tell Jesus to "go get your shine box# #goodfellas #sopranos #casino #RIPFrankVincent pic.twitter.com/duYovPpCEP— gestalt thinker (@ehondaslaps) September 13, 2017
Frank Vincent with the best line in 1 of Goodfellas most epic scenes: "Now go home & get your fu**ing Shinebox"#RIPfrankvincent#Sopranos pic.twitter.com/eNAbroYR6a— AlexCam (@1alexcam) September 13, 2017
#RIPFrankVincent . His roles in Goodfellas, Casino, & The Sopranos were ICONIC! "Now go home and get your fuckin shine box" pic.twitter.com/zAOIzv2W4F— Frank Manzo (@FManzo3) September 13, 2017
RIP to a mafia movie legend.— AC Cristales (@ac_cristales) September 13, 2017
"Now go home and get your shinebox!"#RIPFrankVincent pic.twitter.com/kk25o3SrSW
Go get your shine box, Frank. #RIPFrankVincent— Krumholtz (@mrDaveKrumholtz) September 13, 2017
And while 'now go home and get your shinebox," remains one of the most famous lines in mafia film history, it's impossible not to spare a moment for the scene where the character of Phil Leotardo finally gets "whacked" in The Sopranos.
See it here:
Phil Leotardo whacking scene in The Sopranos
Credit: The Sopranos/YouTube/njean666
01:08
Credit: HBO/The Sopranos
Photo Credit: PA PHOTOS/ABACA
Comments
