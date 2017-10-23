Business Time! Flight of the Conchords For 2018 UK & Ireland Tour

Find out how you can get tickets to see the musical comedy duo next spring.

Flight of the Conchords have announced new live dates for 2018- their first dates on our shores for over seven years.

The musical duo - otherwise known as Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie - will be bringing their unique brand of comedy back to the UK & Ireland in March and April next year.

Returning to the UK + Ireland in March/April 2018! On sale Friday 10am >> https://t.co/Uvc8dkniX8 pic.twitter.com/ptjJsrFv3v — FlightoftheConchords (@fotc) October 23, 2017

Their Flight of the Conchords sing Flight of the Conchords Tour will feature all the classics from their TV series, and showcase some new material.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 27 October from 10am from ticketmaster.co.uk

Remind yourself of one of their hilarious tracks, Business Time:

See Flight Of The Conchords full 2018 UK and Ireland dates:

20 March - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

22 March - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Genting Arena

23 March - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

25 March - Dublin, UK - 3Arena

26 March - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

27 March - Leeds, UK - Leeds First Direct Arena

29 March - London, UK - The O2 Arena

1 April - Liverpool, UK - Echo Arena Liverpool