Business Time! Flight of the Conchords For 2018 UK & Ireland Tour

23 October 2017, 15:31

Flight OF The Conchords 2017

Find out how you can get tickets to see the musical comedy duo next spring.

Flight of the Conchords have announced new live dates for 2018- their first dates on our shores for over seven years.

The musical duo - otherwise known as Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie - will be bringing their unique brand of comedy back to the UK & Ireland in March and April next year.

Their Flight of the Conchords sing Flight of the Conchords Tour will feature all the classics from their TV series, and showcase some new material.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 27 October from 10am from ticketmaster.co.uk

Remind yourself of one of their hilarious tracks, Business Time:

See Flight Of The Conchords full 2018 UK and Ireland dates: 

20 March -  London, UK - Eventim Apollo
22 March - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Genting Arena
23 March - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
25 March - Dublin, UK - 3Arena
26 March - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
27 March - Leeds, UK - Leeds First Direct Arena
29 March - London, UK - The O2 Arena
1 April - Liverpool, UK - Echo Arena Liverpool

