The alternative Trainspotting trailer is 22 seconds longer than the UK version.
When the T2 trailer was unveiled earlier this month, it got Trainspotting lovers seriously excited.
Now fans of the cult classic who are hungry for more can feast their eyes on some extra footage, thanks to the Brazilian version of the trailer, which is around 22 seconds longer.
It's real blink-and-you-miss-it kind of stuff, but exciting nevertheless.
Watch it below, courtesy of Sony Pictures Brasil:
T2 Trainspotting is set for release in UK cinemas on 27 January.
Speaking to Radio X earlier this month, Ewan McGregor teased that it was a "beautiful film" that would "blow people away".
Comparing the nostalgia surrounding the original film to the rise of Oasis, he added: "We were sort of the Oasis of the movie world."
After watching the Oasis Supersonic documentary, the actor took to Twitter to share his strong emotional response, writing: "I'm so happy. I'm so sad. This film killed me. I want to go back..."
I'm so happy. I'm so sad. This film killed me. I want to go back... pic.twitter.com/azHqS7Ogo0— Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) November 3, 2016
Here's what the trailer has taught us about Trainspotting 2 so far.
