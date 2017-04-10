WATCH: Emma Stone Responds To Guy Who Asked Her To Prom

10th April 2017, 15:13

The actress has reached out to the student who recreated the opening scene of La La Land.

Emma Stone and Jacob Staudenmaier from prom video

Emma Stone has responded to the student who re-created La La Land in a bid to get the actress to accompany him to prom.

Jacob Staudenmaier from Arcadia High School went all-out in an effort to impress the star, and it looks like it paid off, since the Hollywood actress responded. 

Watch his interview with Good Morning America here:

Speaking to the daytime breakfast show, the student shared Stone's letter to him, which read: "Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I've ever received.

"I can't tell you what an honour that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video.

"I'm in London working but I hope you have the best time at prom and I'm grateful you thought of me. Thank you."

She ended the note by saying: "Ps: I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love Emma."

Watch Jacob's original video here: 

Photo:PA/YouTube/Jacob Staudenmaier

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS