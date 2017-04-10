WATCH: Emma Stone Responds To Guy Who Asked Her To Prom

Emma Stone has responded to the student who re-created La La Land in a bid to get the actress to accompany him to prom.

Jacob Staudenmaier from Arcadia High School went all-out in an effort to impress the star, and it looks like it paid off, since the Hollywood actress responded.

Watch his interview with Good Morning America here:

Speaking to the daytime breakfast show, the student shared Stone's letter to him, which read: "Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I've ever received.

"I can't tell you what an honour that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video.

"I'm in London working but I hope you have the best time at prom and I'm grateful you thought of me. Thank you."

She ended the note by saying: "Ps: I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love Emma."

Watch Jacob's original video here:

Photo:PA/YouTube/Jacob Staudenmaier