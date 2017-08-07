WATCH: Eli Roth Fires Back At Death Wish Remake Criticism

7th August 2017, 13:27

The director has responded to the backlash surrounding his remake, which stars Bruce Willis, telling fans they "don't have to see it".

Bruce Willis in Death Wish trailer 2017

Eli Roth has spoken out against criticism of his upcoming Death Wish remake.

Since the trailer for the film - which stars Bruce Willis - was released last week, the director has faced charges of the film being "tone-death," "racist" and "alt-right". 

Eli Roth at the 41st Deauville Film Festival

Now, as Yahoo reports, after stopped on the street by TMZ , a defiant Roth joked: “I got to say, it’s the just the ‘alt-right’ amount of controversy, because that was the number one trending video on YouTube this morning."

Watch his response to the controversy here: 

The Hostel director added: "Everyone is very sensitive, everyone is ready to take a stance against something, but c’mon guys.

“You have to be aware of your audience. If you want to handle that subject matter, you have to be smart about it. And we do. When you see the film, you’ll see exactly how we handle the killing, how it’s not about race. It’s about good, it’s about bad. But you know what, everyone gets a taste of justice in this movie.

“Here’s the great thing about it. You don’t have to see it! You don’t want to see it? Don’t. It’s not required viewing. But that trailer already has 12 million views in 24 hours. It’s exploding online.”

“It’s the best Bruce Willis movie in 20 years".

Watch the controversial trailer below: 

See Bruce Willis in the Death Wish remake's official trailer

See the trailer for the remake of the 1974 revenge thriller, which is set to AC/DC's Back In Black.

The promo - which is set to AC/DC's Back In Black - sees the Die Hard star wreaking revenge on criminals, and with Roth at the helm... it's predictably gruesome. 

The 1974 original, which starred Charles Bronson, sees him play an architect whose wife is brutally raped and murdered, while his daughter raped and left alive to deal with the horrific trauma.

Unable to get justice via the the legal system, the architect decides to take the law into his own hands and clean up the streets with the help of his trusty gun. 

The film - which also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris and Mike Epps - is set for release this November. 

See dome of the comments the trailer has provoke below:

However, others just don't think action-man Willis isn't right for the part:

Singer-songwriter John Mayer seemed to find the light side:

Death Wish is set for release in November 2017.  

Photo & video credit: YouTube/MGM/Death Wish

