Are EastEnders Sending Danny Dyer To Prison?

EastEnders bosses have reportedly decided to send Danny Dyer's character to prison for the foreseeable future.

Dyer - who plays pub landlord Mick Carter in the famous soap - recently asked producers if he could take a last-minute holiday in order to recuperate from his hectic filming schedule, leaving bosses to quickly re-write his character.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: "Some said the prison storyline is by far the easiest way of cutting him out of the show at such short notice. Other ideas were tabled, but they wanted something to tie in with Mick's turbulent life on the Square.

"And it will mean Danny could stay away for as long as he needs to recuperate and get back to work at which point Mick can be released from jail."



It's not how known when the scenes will air but it's expected to be soon as Mick, his mother Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) and Aunt Babe (Annette Badland) - who has since left the show - recently found themselves in hot water with the police after they were caught breaching their alcohol licensing by serving booze before their permitted time.



The trio were ordered to pay a hefty fine to cover the crime they've committed but Mick's recent financial woes means he'll unlikely be able to cough up the cash in time.



Dyer is currently in South Africa with his wife Joanne Mas and their three children; Danni, 20, Sunnie, 10, and Arty, three, but bosses are desperate for him to return.