The Director Of IT REALLY Wants To Remake This 80s Horror...

20 September 2017, 17:29

IT second trailer still

Andy Muschietti has revealed the one film he "will always dream" of remaking.

Andy Muschetti has revealed he'd like to turn his hand to another classic horror... and it's another Stephen King creation.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the IT helmsman revealed: “My affection for Pet Sematary will go on until I die. 

“I will always dream about the possibility of making a movie.”

His sister and IT co-producer Barbara Muschietti added: “We’ll see who gets to it first. But it is the first Stephen King book that we read, and it’s something that has been a great love, because it is possibly King’s most personal book. You can imagine his young family. What will you do to be able to keep your family? How far would you go?”

She added: “But if we do it, we have to do it justice, like we did with IT. The versions we read in the past years, the scripts we’ve read, have not been, in our opinion, representative of the book.”

Stephen King's 1983 horror novel was originally made into a film, starring Dale Midkiff and Denise Crosby, in 1989. 

Watch the trailer for Pet Sematary here:

Stephen King's Pet Sematary - Trailer.mp4

01:21

