Deadpool Parodies Classic US TV Star In New Teaser

The wisecracking superhero returns in the second instalment of his story next year - here’s the first glimpse.

Ryan Renolds returns next summer with Deadpool 2, the sequel to the hugely successful Marvel Comics movie and a brand new teaser has dropped…. but it comes along with a very strange sketch.

The star appears in full Deadpool garb, but he’s bizarrely dressed up as veteran American painter Bob Ross, whose 90s TV show was a favourite of millions.

It’s a pretty bang-on impersonation of the sweet-voiced art instructor and his long-running series The Joy Of Painting, as Deadpool paints a landscape with paint colours like “CLOCKWORK ORANGE” and “MENEN BLACK”.

Seems like dressing up as Bob Ross is THE look for the season - Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age went out for Halloween in a Bob Ross costume...

Look who is out tonight :-) #villainsworldtour #matthelders #joshhomme @troyvanleeuwen #bobross #brianmay A post shared by Andreas Neumann (@neumanvision) onOct 29, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

Luckily, there’s also some actual footage from the forthcoming movie, but the studios’ description of the plot isn’t much help:

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste.

“Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Hold on, this going to get very WEIRD.