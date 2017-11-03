David Walliams Responds To Backlash Over Kim Jong-un Costume

3 November 2017, 15:55

David Walliams receives OBE

The comedian and BGT judge has been accused of racism by some critics, after dressing up as the North Korean leader for Halloween.

David Walliams has hit back at those who criticised his Halloween costume of Kim Jong-un.

The Little Britain actor came under fire for dressing up as the North Korean dictator for the spooky holiday, wearing prosthetic makeup which narrowed his eyes.

See it here:

The comedian has since responded to some Twitter users who accused him of "yellow face" by pretending to receive a text from the leader, which read: "Hi Dave, Loved the Halloween outfit mate! Wet meself laughing. Don't see what all fuss is about. Kim x PS Can't wait to read 'Bad Dad'".

Meanwhile, Little Britain co-creator Matt Lucas has admitted he couldn't make Little Britain now because it would upset many people.

Speaking to The Big Issue last month, the star mused: "I wouldn’t play black characters. Basically, I wouldn’t make that show now. It would upset people. 

"We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I’d do now. Society has moved on a lot since then, and my own views have evolved. There was no bad intent there – the only thing you could accuse us of was greed. 

"We just wanted to show off about what a diverse bunch of people we could play. Now I think it’s lazy for white people to get a laugh just by playing black characters. 

Trending On Radio X

Stereophonics press image 2017

Stereophonics Miss Out On UK No.1 Album To Ball & Boe

Stone Temple Pilots Chester Bennington

Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Show Since Chester Bennington’s Death
Two Men Arguing

Rock Star Fireworks! When Things Kick Off In The Music World

Stereophonics Radio X Gig November 2017

WATCH: Crowds Lead Chant For Stuart Cable At Stereophonics' Cardiff Gig

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Ross Kemp and Chris Moyles

WATCH: Ross Kemp Has Had Some Scary Moments Behind Bars!

Star Wars Last Jedi Teaser

Producers Promise “Ten More Years” Of Star Wars Films

Kevin Spacey 'seeking evaluation and treatment' amid teen harassment claims
Johnny Vaughan Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with B

Vote For Johnny Vaughan As Best UK TV Breakfast Presenter

Bear Grylls and Rob Brydon in Bear's Mission

WATCH: Rob Brydon Totally Smashed Bear's Mission