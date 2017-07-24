Danny Dyer Gets Smacked In The Chops In This Classic Clip

This Is Why Liam Gallagher Is So Obsessed With Love Island...
The Oasis legend has told Radio X why he thinks the reality dating show is "where it's at" ahead of tonight's final.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Danny Dyer versus Mo Teague
From Danny Dyer's Deadliest Men
01:40
Relive a classic moment from Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men as he gets more than he bargained for in a demonstration of “hardness”.
Happy birthday Daniel John Dyer! The actor, presenter and all-round legend is 40 years old on 24 July, so let’s celebrate with one of his classic moments.
Now best known for playing Mick Carter, the guv’nor of the Queen Vic in EastEnders, Dyer’s TV career kicked off with an appearance in Prime Suspect 2 in 1993, but he made his name with a role in the coming-of-age classic Human Traffic.
But do you remember the TV series Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men? Aired on Bravo between 2008 and 2009, the programme featured Our Hero meeting some of the “most feared men” in the UK.
Let’s look back at the moment Danny met Mo Teague, a former military man and self-defence expert, who knew how to handle himself. The pair met in a local hostelry, where Teague offered to show our man some moves design to incapacitate someone who was getting a bit lairy.
See how he gets on in the clip.
“I’ve got no idea what I’m in for,” says Danny. “All I know so far is that he’s killed people in battle. But that was in a war. This is a bar, which is usually somewhere I feel quite relaxed in. But not today.
“Imagine it’s all kicked off, you’re having a go at me,” says Mo, who shows him how an elbow in the chest feels. “That’s a powerful tool, that is,” agrees Danny, as he’s briefly winded.
Things get progressively “tastier” as Teague gives Dyer a quick slap to the back of the head.
A worried Dan says: “This guy’s using real violence on me. I’m ‘alf tempted to walk out. But I don’t wanna lose face. So I agree to another demonstration, even though I don’t feel 100% safe.”
The Oasis legend has told Radio X why he thinks the reality dating show is "where it's at" ahead of tonight's final.
The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman isn’t taking any nonsense from an Aussie crowd member.
The band have spoken out following the tragic news of their singer's suicide on Thursday 20 July.
The Last Shadow Puppets and Arctic Monkeys rocker was spotted at Lana Del Rey's album party with new facial hair.
The trio have confirmed their upcoming dates with Linkin Park will no longer take place.
Keith Richards claims the band will head back into the studios to work on their first album in 12 years.
Don't just wear it... share it. Radio X takes a look at the most memorable and coolest band t-shirts around.
There's been much talk lately of which bands from the 2000s have been lucky enough to survive. Radio X listens remember those who may have called it a day but live on in our hearts...
It’s hard to tell the story of a life in 90 minutes but when films do it well, they can really teach you something new about a well-known face. So here are some of the very best ever made... as well as a couple in the works.
From the bizarre to the downright dismal, get a load of some of the worst Britpop album artworks ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook