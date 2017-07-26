Daniel Craig To Return As James Bond In 2019

Liam Gallagher Turned Down Performing With Foo Fighters At Glasto
The rocker has revealed Dave Grohl asked him to join the band during their headline slot at the Pyramid Stage.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
According to new reports, the actor has signed on for at least one more film.
Daniel Craig will return as 007 in the next James Bond film, sources have confirmed.
According to the New York Times, despite the actor previously saying he'd rather "slash (his) wrists" than star in the franchise again, he is reported to have reached a deal with both Eon Productions and MGM.
If the news is true, it would corroborate reports made back in April, which suggested the 49-year-old had been "just about persuaded" to play the role once more.
Meanwhile, yesterday it was confirmed that the 25th instalment in the franchise would have a release date of 8 November in US cinemas, with "a traditional earlier release in the UK".
James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/6HnaDnfruK— James Bond (@007) July 24, 2017
Last week, the James Bond Twitter account also paid tribute to Chris Cornell - who featured on the Bond Theme for Casino Royale - on what would have been his 53rd Birthday.
Musician Chris Cornell was born on this day in 1964. He sadly passed away this year. He performed CASINO ROYALE's “You Know My Name." pic.twitter.com/6UA6oLcVKy— James Bond (@007) July 20, 2017
At the time of his passing, Daniel Craig - who made his debut as the spy in Casino Royale - paid tribute to the Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman.
Hear Cornell's amazing vocals on You Know My Name, below:
Bond - Casino Royale Opening with Chris Cornell
Hear the late singer's amazing vocals on You Know My Name.
03:17
The rocker has revealed Dave Grohl asked him to join the band during their headline slot at the Pyramid Stage.
Celebrate the changing face of the Rolling Stones frontman by watching him play the same song across 50 years.
It’s true! Chris Martin’s collaboration with Big Sean features a tiny snippet of Michael J. Fox…
The band have released an official statement after they appeared to implement strict rules on attire for their Brooklyn album release show.
No? It happened. In a 1980s TV movie that also featured the brother of ANOTHER future Doctor Who.
The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman gave a heartfelt speech about his late friend at their Jones Beach Theater gig this weekend.
Don't just wear it... share it. Radio X takes a look at the most memorable and coolest band t-shirts around.
There's been much talk lately of which bands from the 2000s have been lucky enough to survive. Radio X listens remember those who may have called it a day but live on in our hearts...
It’s hard to tell the story of a life in 90 minutes but when films do it well, they can really teach you something new about a well-known face. So here are some of the very best ever made... as well as a couple in the works.
From the bizarre to the downright dismal, get a load of some of the worst Britpop album artworks ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook