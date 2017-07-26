Daniel Craig To Return As James Bond In 2019

Daniel Craig will return as 007 in the next James Bond film, sources have confirmed.

According to the New York Times, despite the actor previously saying he'd rather "slash (his) wrists" than star in the franchise again, he is reported to have reached a deal with both Eon Productions and MGM.

If the news is true, it would corroborate reports made back in April, which suggested the 49-year-old had been "just about persuaded" to play the role once more.

Meanwhile, yesterday it was confirmed that the 25th instalment in the franchise would have a release date of 8 November in US cinemas, with "a traditional earlier release in the UK".

James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/6HnaDnfruK — James Bond (@007) July 24, 2017

Last week, the James Bond Twitter account also paid tribute to Chris Cornell - who featured on the Bond Theme for Casino Royale - on what would have been his 53rd Birthday.

Musician Chris Cornell was born on this day in 1964. He sadly passed away this year. He performed CASINO ROYALE's “You Know My Name." pic.twitter.com/6UA6oLcVKy — James Bond (@007) July 20, 2017

At the time of his passing, Daniel Craig - who made his debut as the spy in Casino Royale - paid tribute to the Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman.

Hear Cornell's amazing vocals on You Know My Name, below: