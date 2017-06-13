Crowdfunding Campaign Launched For Fun House Experience

LISTEN: Paul McCartney Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face
Find out why The Beatles legend delivered a sharp left hook to the Pearl Jam frontman.
Fun House Theme Tune
Listen to the intro music for the 90s gameshow.
00:43
An IndieGoGo page has been created to bring the 90s kid's game show to life.
A crowdfunding page has been created by Destination Entertainment with the aim of bringing Fun House to the masses.
Remind yourself of the show watching the clip above...
Credit: CITV/Challenge
The popular 90s show - which was hosted by Pat Sharp from 1989-1999 - could potentially be given the Crystal Maze treatment, seeing members of the public don red and yellow to compete in a variety of challenges.
The page on the IndieGoGo website explains: "You can make the dream of being a part of Fun House a reality and help to re-run the fun FOR REAL! Pledge your support in exchange for tickets and perks and re-connect with your inner child! Immerse yourself in warm nostalgic memories and help to #BringBackFunHouse".
Plus it looks like they've not only got Pat Sharp, but the Fun House twins, Melanie and Martina, volved!
Watch their video here:
Bring Back Fun House Kickstarter video
02:26
A standard ticket will set you back £50 at full price but, if you act fast you can grab a £25 Super Duper Deluxe Early Bird ticket or a £35 Super Early Bird Ticket.
If trying to run around a massive inflatable house collecting prizes isn't really your bag, but you want to donate to the cause, you can give £5 towards spreading the fun or donate £10 to get a plastic ball signed by Pat Sharp himself.
£15 also gives you the chance to be a games tester, where you'll be invited to sample the fun ahead of the opening date.
Get all the information, plus find out more about the event here.
