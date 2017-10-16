WATCH: Courtney Love Warns Women About Harvey Weinstein In Video

Watch the star's chilling warning to young Hollywood hopefuls in this throwback clip from 2005.

As the Harvey Weinstein allegations continue, more and more footage has emerged which appears to show how many knew about his behaviour.

The latest clip to surface sees Courtney Love on the Red Carpet for Comedy Central's Roast of Pamela Anderson, when she's asked what advice she has for a "young girl moving to Hollywood".

Watch the chilling clip above, which was shared on Twitter by Chet Cannon.

Looking around, the Live Through This singer replies: "“Um… I’ll get libelled if I say it,” before adding: “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons? Don’t go.”

Taking to Twitter the widow of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain told her followers: "Although I wasn't one of his victims, I was eternally banned by CAA for speaking out against #HarveyWeinstein#rape".

The clip has emerged more actresses have come forward to accuse Weinstein of rape and sexual harrassment, including Lysette Anthony, who waived her anonymity to reveal she reported an alleged rape by the Hollywood producer at her London flat in the 1980s.

According to The Telegraph, the Metropolitan Police said it was passed an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police the same day. "The allegation will be assessed by officers from Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command," the force said.