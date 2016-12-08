The Awesome Westworld Soundtrack Is Now Available Online

Brandon Flowers Hopes Fans "Aren't Let Down" By Tour Line-Up
The Killers frontman wants fans to know that "a lot of heart" is still going into their live shows, despite the absence of Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Fans of the hit series can stream all 34 songs from its epic soundtrack, including covers of Radiohead and The Rolling Stones.
The full Westworld soundtrack has been made available to stream online.
Now that the first series of the hit HBO sci-fi thriller has come to a close, fans can enjoy some of its epic tracks and covers, courtesy of the show's composer Ramin Djawadi.
The 34-track album - which contains honky tonk and orchestral covers of the likes of Radiohead's Pake Plastic Trees, The Rolling Stones Paint It Black and Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun - can now be listened to in all its glory.
Get a preview of the soundtrack on Apple music:
Photo: Getty
The Killers frontman wants fans to know that "a lot of heart" is still going into their live shows, despite the absence of Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer.
The Never Gonna Give You Up singer has hinted he'd welcome the chance of working in the studio with the Learn To Fly rockers.
The band have confirmed they'll play a special show in L.A. next month, as they share a new version of their One More Light video.
Listen to the first cut to come from his new album, Low In High School, which is set for release on 17 November.
The sequel to spy flick Kingsman has hit UK cinemas - but is there a danger its main star could swap sides?
Toilets in Geneva have been blocked by €100,000 (£88,000) in high-denomination euro banknotes - prompting prosecutors to seek the money's origin.
When rock music hits the dancefloor, it can be a beautiful thing. We look at the greatest examples of the indie remix.
Feeling bookish? Celebrate Book Lovers Day with a selection of songs that pay homage to books, novels, anthologies and novellas.
To mark World Philosophy Day, let's get DEEP. Is your existentialism all relative, or are you in love with a notion?
Motivating yourself to lift weights in the gym is pretty difficult. Use these tracks to help you make the gains.
Comments
Powered by Facebook