The Awesome Westworld Soundtrack Is Now Available Online

The full Westworld soundtrack has been made available to stream online.

Now that the first series of the hit HBO sci-fi thriller has come to a close, fans can enjoy some of its epic tracks and covers, courtesy of the show's composer Ramin Djawadi.

The 34-track album - which contains honky tonk and orchestral covers of the likes of Radiohead's Pake Plastic Trees, The Rolling Stones Paint It Black and Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun - can now be listened to in all its glory.

Get a preview of the soundtrack on Apple music:

Photo: Getty