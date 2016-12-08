The Awesome Westworld Soundtrack Is Now Available Online

8th December 2016, 09:34

Fans of the hit series can stream all 34 songs from its epic soundtrack, including covers of Radiohead and The Rolling Stones.

Westworld premiere

The full Westworld soundtrack has been made available to stream online.

Now that the first series of the hit HBO sci-fi thriller has come to a close, fans can enjoy some of its epic tracks and covers, courtesy of the show's composer Ramin Djawadi.

The 34-track album - which contains honky tonk and orchestral covers of the likes of Radiohead's Pake Plastic Trees, The Rolling Stones Paint It Black and Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun - can now be listened to in all its glory.

Get a preview of the soundtrack on Apple music:

Photo: Getty

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS