WATCH: Christopher Plummer Replaces Kevin Spacey In All the Money In the World Trailer

The decision to replace Spacey was made following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

The new trailer for All the Money in the World has been revealed following the decision to replace Kevin Spacey.

Watch it above.

The film is inspired by the true story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty’s grandson in 1973, and the billionaire’s refusal to pay the ransom.

Director Ridley Scott made the decision to remove Spacey from the movie and replace him with Christopher Plummer after the actor was accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct.

All the Money in the World also stars Michelle Williams as John Paul Getty III’s mother Gail Harris and Mark Wahlberg as former CIA operative Fletcher Chase, who tried to persuade Getty Sr to co-operate with the kidnappers’ demands.

Both Wahlberg and Williams are thought to have been involved in the reshoots.