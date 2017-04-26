Chris Pratt: "People Are Going To Lose Their Minds" Over Avengers: Infinity War

Chris Pratt thinks "people are going to lose their minds" over the new Avengers film.

The Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 star visited The Chris Moyles Show on Tuesday, and offered some details about the forthcoming instalment. Watch our video above.

"I met this guy who I'd bet before and he's a big marketing guy for Disney," Pratt said.

"[He] pulled me aside and said: 'Dude I know you're on this Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 train right now, but I have seen some of the stuff you guys shot for Avengers' and his jaw just dropped."

After confirming pretty much all the Guardians Of The Galaxy cast would be in Avengers, he added: "People are going to lose their minds. They're gonna go crazy. It's pretty awesome.

Meanwhile, Zoe Saldana has appeared to accidentally let slip the title of the next sequel in the franchise, Avengers 4. In an interview with BBC's Lizo Mizimba the actress can be heard saying the Guardians cast are “in the middle” of shooting Infinity Wars, before adding that they all "have to go back for Gauntlet” later this year.

See her make the slip here: