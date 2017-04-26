Chris Pratt: "People Are Going To Lose Their Minds" Over Avengers: Infinity War

Noel Gallagher: "Nobody Gives A F**k What Liam Thinks"
The rocker talks featuring on Gorillaz's We Got The Power,, while Damon Albarn thinks Liam Gallagher would have a "fantastic one-liner" about their collab.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Chris Pratt dishes the gossip on the new Avengers film!
The Hollywood star said "people are going to lose their minds".
01:42
The Guardians Of The Galaxy star teased details about the new Avengers film to Chris Moyles as his co-star Zoe Saldana appeared to reveal the title for Avengers 4.
Chris Pratt thinks "people are going to lose their minds" over the new Avengers film.
The Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 star visited The Chris Moyles Show on Tuesday, and offered some details about the forthcoming instalment. Watch our video above.
"I met this guy who I'd bet before and he's a big marketing guy for Disney," Pratt said.
"[He] pulled me aside and said: 'Dude I know you're on this Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 train right now, but I have seen some of the stuff you guys shot for Avengers' and his jaw just dropped."
After confirming pretty much all the Guardians Of The Galaxy cast would be in Avengers, he added: "People are going to lose their minds. They're gonna go crazy. It's pretty awesome.
Meanwhile, Zoe Saldana has appeared to accidentally let slip the title of the next sequel in the franchise, Avengers 4. In an interview with BBC's Lizo Mizimba the actress can be heard saying the Guardians cast are “in the middle” of shooting Infinity Wars, before adding that they all "have to go back for Gauntlet” later this year.
See her make the slip here:
Avengers 4 title - Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet says @ZoeSaldana at GOTG2 event. At wknd Marvel said title was still secret #InfinityGauntlet pic.twitter.com/LFg3u7FmDk— lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) April 24, 2017
The rocker talks featuring on Gorillaz's We Got The Power,, while Damon Albarn thinks Liam Gallagher would have a "fantastic one-liner" about their collab.
The Kasabian guitarist has revealed why he steers clear of having his own social media accounts.
The all-girl pop trio have announced they’re making a comeback… but do you remember them gatecrashing one of Robert Smith’s TV appearances?
The Foo Fighters frontman recalled the moment his mother asked him for a very special birthday gift at a jazz club.
The legendary Kinks frontman - now a Knight of the Realm - has revealed that he will be exercising his freedom to vote on 8 June.
The festival's famous dance area has revealed its poster for this year.
The recent Record Store Day Smiths single had an anti-Trump message carved into the vinyl… but the band have done it before. Radio X investigates...
An old saying goes: "Writing about music is like dancing about architecture." Here are 50 reasons why that statement is wrong.
To celebrate Shakespeare's birthday, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
As thousands of people prepare to run the mammoth 26 miles that is the London Marathon, Radio X gives you some of the longest songs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook